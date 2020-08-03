The Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary hosts a pop up fundraising event in the Landmark building in Sidney from Aug 1 to 8. The shop will feature crafts, hidden treasures, clothing, books, art and more. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary hosts pop-up fundraiser in Sidney

Temporary store to feature unique hand made gifts, collectibles, clothing, books and more

The people of the Peninsula are in for a pop-up surprise.

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting a pop-up shop in the Landmark building in Sidney, at 9805 Second St. The temporary store will serve as a fundraiser for the hospital, as many of the traditional means of fundraising have been halted due to COVID-19.

The auxiliary was forced to close its gift shop within the hospital, as well as cancel a variety of events such as the annual raffle, spring garage sale, Easter bake sale and even the Christmas bazaar usually held in November.

The pop-up store will be open from Aug. 1 to 8, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. People are asked to wear masks and be mindful of physical distancing when visiting the shop.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich police looking for boat stolen from driveway in broad daylight

“Our ladies have already been there getting things set up. The whole thing evolved very quickly,” said Donna Salter, publicity convener for the auxiliary. “It has taken off like crazy because we have all these dedicated seniors who have been pent up and can’t wait to participate.”

Salter described the pop-up shop as a miniature version of the Christmas Bazaar, featuring everything from crafts, collectibles, artwork and books to baby wear, women’s clothing, jewelry and more.

“We will have a beautiful gift basket being raffled too,” said Salter, noting that over 100 hard working ladies have been crafting away, creating gifts to be sold. “It is so exciting we can hardly contain ourselves.”

For more information about the auxiliary’s efforts towards the Saanich Peninsula Hospital visit sphaux.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSaanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SOOKE HISTORY: A peek into the journal of John George Whiffin

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Small crowd gathers to watch 231-tonne stacker-reclaimer load onto barge crane

The Dynamic Beast barge crane, known for work with Johnson Street Bridge, makes a return

National Drug Drop-Off month aims to reduce substance abuse by house-bound youth

Expert says there is misconception prescribed medication is safe to take

Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary hosts pop-up fundraiser in Sidney

Temporary store to feature unique hand made gifts, collectibles, clothing, books and more

Victoria mayor wants newspaper boxes removed from downtown streets

Mayor Lisa Helps says the boxes are not needed, often filled with garbage

Esquimalt artists take to great outdoors amid coronavirus

Group invites budding, or just willing artists, to join at Saxe Point

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

SOOKE HISTORY: A peek into the journal of John George Whiffin

Elida Peers | Contributed One of our most popular walks is on… Continue reading

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Most Read