Lineman Josh Gait of Driftwood Communications prepares to hang the first 14 holiday decorations along West Saanich Road in Brentwood Bay on Sunday morning. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Lineman Josh Gait of Driftwood Communications prepares to hang the first 14 holiday decorations along West Saanich Road in Brentwood Bay on Sunday morning. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula lights up as crews prep for Christmas

Community association helps to light up Brentwood Bay

Crews spent Nov. 28 putting up Christmas lights on top of 14 lamp posts lining West Saanich Road between Wallace Drive and Verdier Avenue in Brentwood Bay.

The seasonal lights went on later that day with the regular streetlights. The Brentwood Bay Community Association organized the light-up, with Driftwood Communications hanging the lights.

Christmas decorations have also gone up in Sidney outside municipal hall, along Beacon Avenue and in Tulista Park, with a large Christmas tree lighting the way along Lochside Drive.

RELATED: Christmas classics clash as grinch swipes Peanuts characters from Oak Bay park

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

ChristmasSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy/Food Drive set to wow Greater Victoria after a year away

Just Posted

Outrigger canoe paddlers glide toward one of two humpback whales observed in the waters off Ogden Point in Victoria on Saturday (Nov. 27). (Photo by Amanda Jean Carl)
‘Experience of a lifetime:’ Career oceanographer’s humpback sighting off Victoria

Security video footage still shows a motorist trying to make a left turn onto Dressler Road from Wishart Road. The failed high speed turn left at least two parked vehicles damaged. (Courtesy of Tristan Chamings)
Clue identifying owner left behind after car strikes two vehicles, fence in Colwood

A fan photo of Cole Sprouse in Langley, where parts of Netflix’s show Riverdale have been filmed. (Submitted photo)
Riverdale star fundraising for B.C. environmental groups with sale of his photo prints

A roadway incident has been reported on Helmcken Road. (Emcon Services/Twitter)
Helmcken Road incident reported near Victoria General Hospital