Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick plants trees alongside volunteers during a 2020 tree appreciation event in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick plants trees alongside volunteers during a 2020 tree appreciation event in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich promotes natural intelligence with tree planting event

Residents gather Saturday to celebrate the urban forest

Residents can plant trees in a Saanich park to celebrate and learn more about the district’s urban forest.

Saanich celebrates tree appreciation day with a free Colquitz Park event that encourages residents to improve their natural intelligence while planting trees.

The district describes natural intelligence as learning about nature and how we interact with it. Growing that knowledge and respecting nature’s gifts is also an important step toward honouring the lands of the Lekwungen and WSANEC Peoples.

Celebrating trees harkens back to 2019 when council declared a climate emergency and committed to increasing the number of trees planted in the district. Tree-planting initiatives help advance Saanich’s strategic goals related to urban forest enhancement, climate action, and environmental leadership.

As part of the event, Saanich Parks staff alongside other passionate volunteers will plant about 35 trees that are native to the region and to Canada including: Garry oak, big leaf maple, trembling aspen, black Hawthorn and serviceberry among others. Children and community groups will plant another 45 trees ahead of the event as part of Tree Appreciation Week.

Plant trees with Saanich Parks on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon in Colquitz Park, along the trail heading east toward Brydon Park (between Harder Road and Viewmont Avenue).

RELATED: Program brings trees to Saanich yards

EnvironmentSaanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Oak Bay Village teems with costumed guests for family Halloween event
Next story
Prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh brings ambassador program to Victoria

Just Posted

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Basketball legend Steve Nash fired as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

Craft fairs are back in full force across Greater Victoria during November and December. (Black Press Media file photo)
Craft Fair Roundup: Festive sales help shoppers get a jump on holiday lists

Chan Hon Goh will lead her ambassador program aimed at increasing access to ballet in Victoria on Nov. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh brings ambassador program to Victoria

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy South Vancouver Island Mycological Society)
Mushroom enthusiasts hope drought, rain bring out unusual Vancouver Island fungi