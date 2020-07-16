Safety First

Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue members practice their grid search skills while incorporating new personal equipment protection procedures and physical distancing to keep everyone safe. (Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map