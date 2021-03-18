Shot in the arm

Eighty-three-year-old Edward Tonnesen squints as he receives his first COVID-19 vaccination at SEAPARC Leisure Complex last week. All clinics in the region are running smoothly with no major issues reported, said a spokesperson for Island Health. “We look forward to welcoming people for their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.” (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
