Sidney flower counters submit 7.58 billion blossoms to take the top honours in the 2023 Greater Victoria Flower Count. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney dethrones Colwood as ‘bloomingest’ community in Greater Victoria

Saanich Peninsula town documents 7.58 billion blossoms for 48th Greater Victoria Flower Count

Sidney finished the 48th Greater Victoria Flower Count with a flourish, winning the title of “bloomingest” community – documenting 7.58 billion blossoms.

The Saanich Peninsula town dethroned Colwood – the West Shore city claimed top numbers last year with 9.6 billion blooms counted.

North Saanich finished third in 2022 and moved up the ladder to runner-up this year with 7.56 billion blossoms counted in the tourism promotion started by the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce in the 1960s. The 2023 Greater Victoria Flower Count officially ended March 15, with the region documenting 33.4 billion blossoms over the week-long event.

Elementary school participation is a key component of the fun competition.

A Grade 4 class at Hillcrest Elementary, led by teacher Jessica Manness, won the student count category. The Grade 4 class counted 1.56 billion blossoms and has won a special trip via L.A. Limousines to the ultimate floral experience at Butchart Gardens.

“This was a special flower count for the visitor economy. We are welcoming back visitors with open arms and want them to enjoy everything Greater Victoria has to offer. This includes our numerous flowers and gardens,” said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Victoria, the region’s official marketing organization.

