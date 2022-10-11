Sidney seniors track fundraising mileage

Broadmead provides day programs and care for more than 400 veterans and seniors in Greater Victoria

Rest Haven Angels members walk to hit a marathon milestone and raise funds for Broadmead Care. (Courtesy Rest Haven Lodge)

While the weekend saw folks finish a series of runs through the streets of Victoria and Oak Bay, residents and staff at Rest Haven Lodge in Sidney continue to strive for the finish line.

Through Broadmead Care’s Kms4Care, anyone can commit to run, walk, cycle or wheel the equivalent of 35 km to raise funds in support of veterans, seniors, and adults with disabilities. The event is a month-long fundraising and fitness venture that started in 2020 as public events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rest Haven Angels, who range in age from 70 to 90, are among those using the Royal Victoria Marathon and its charity pledge program alongside the Kms4Care to raise funds.

The fundraiser has a $15,000 target and Oct. 31 deadline.

The campaign was near $13,000 by the time the marathon finished on Oct. 9.

Rest Haven Lodge, near the library in Sidney, is one of five Broadmead Care homes in Greater Victoria.

Broadmead Care Society provides adult day programs and long-term care for more than 400 veterans and seniors at Rest Haven, Beckley Farm Lodge, Veterans Memorial Lodge, and Veterans Health Centre; and long-term care for 40 adults with disabilities at Nigel House and Harriet House.

Visit broadmeadcare.com/kms4care to learn more about the fundraiser.

