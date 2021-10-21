Sidney’s downtown to become spooktacular

Sidney’s seventh annual Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 22 to 31) organized by the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (Sidney BIA) features what organizers call a range of spooky displays in the downtown core, exhibits at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, the Sidney Museum, and a Community Pumpkin Patch sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Saanich Peninsula, among other features.

RELATED: Sidney Museum to host jack-o’-lantern hunt

“With safety measures in place and the opportunity for people to experience a variety of Halloween activities and displays, the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society is confident that our community will be a fun and festive destination for families to visit and embrace this Halloween season,” said Morgan Shaw, Sidney BIA’s executive director, in a statement.

Shaw added the amount of local support from residents for Sidney’s business community over the past year and a half has overwhelmed her and this modified event is a family friendly way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

For more information about Halloween in Sidney, visit SidneyBIA.ca/HALLOWEEN.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney