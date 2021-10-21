Sidney BIA’s seventh annual Halloween Spooktacular will give trick-or-treaters like Jennifer Weiss (right) and Heidi Duncan other options to mark the season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney BIA’s seventh annual Halloween Spooktacular will give trick-or-treaters like Jennifer Weiss (right) and Heidi Duncan other options to mark the season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney’s downtown to become spooktacular

Halloween event running Oct. 22 to 31 includes spooky community pumpkin patch

Sidney’s seventh annual Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 22 to 31) organized by the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (Sidney BIA) features what organizers call a range of spooky displays in the downtown core, exhibits at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, the Sidney Museum, and a Community Pumpkin Patch sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Saanich Peninsula, among other features.

“With safety measures in place and the opportunity for people to experience a variety of Halloween activities and displays, the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society is confident that our community will be a fun and festive destination for families to visit and embrace this Halloween season,” said Morgan Shaw, Sidney BIA’s executive director, in a statement.

Shaw added the amount of local support from residents for Sidney’s business community over the past year and a half has overwhelmed her and this modified event is a family friendly way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

For more information about Halloween in Sidney, visit SidneyBIA.ca/HALLOWEEN.

