Sip and Stitch: Victoria seniors sew quilts to fundraise for Ukrainian arrivals

The group from the active aging community hopes to raise $10,000 by the end of August

Helen Van Alstine, Don Ross, Pat Montgomery and Angie Chan (not pictured) took three weeks to complete the quilt. (Courtesy of Kathryn Wu)

Downtown Victoria seniors are quilting to raise $10,000 for displaced Ukrainians looking to settle in the city.

The residents of Tapestry at Victoria Harbour have teamed up with the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria to help resettle Ukrainian nationals seeking temporary residency in the Victoria region. And they’ve already assisted nearly 100 Ukrainians fleeing violence to date, according to a news release.

“Like many others, we were distraught watching Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February of this year,” Tapestry resident Angie Chan said. “Out of love and compassion for these displaced people, we felt we had to find ways to help them feel welcome and secure.”

Their Patchwork of the Heart quilt is a unique tapestry which displays the colours of the Ukrainian flag and features an embroidered sunflower — the country’s national flower which has become a symbol of resistance against the Russian invasion.

It required a total of three intensive weeks for the team of four residents, called the Sip and Stitch Club, to design and complete. Now the group hopes to raise $10,000 through the sale of raffle tickets with all of the proceeds going directly to the ICA.

“This initiative will directly support Ukrainians arriving in Victoria,” said Meghan Mergaert, director of impact and innovation. “Their needs are diverse and these funds allow us to be flexible in how we can best support them as they settle into the community.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased from Tapestry residents or employees directly, as well as the community’s concierge desk at 777 Belleville St. Costs are $2 per ticket, $5 for three or $20 for 10. Ticket sales end Aug. 31 with the raffle draw taking place Sept. 1.



