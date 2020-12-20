Someone’s on the Monterey rooftop again

Monterey middle school principal Ken Andrews in his woolly mammoth onesie and camped out the night of Dec. 9 on the roof of Monterey alone in his tent. The next morning he enjoyed a coffee while students in the library took pictures through the window. (Courtesy Ken Andrews) Monterey middle school principal Ken Andrews in his wooly mammoth onesie and camped out the night of Dec. 9 on the roof of Monterey alone in his tent. The next morning he enjoyed a coffee while students in the library took pictures through the window. (Courtesy Ken Andrews)

Who’s that up on the rooftop of Monterey middle school?

No, not Santa. Not quite. It’s actually principal Ken Andrews up to his old tricks.

Andrews camped out the night of Dec. 9 on the roof of Monterey alone in his tent. The next morning he enjoyed a coffee while students in the library took pictures through the window.

It was all part of the incentive for students, families and friends to donate to the middle school’s fundraiser to install a pair of outdoor ping pong tables in the schoolyard.

“Our school community has reached the $8,500 mark through the generosity of parent donations and fundraising initiatives of our Student Spirit Council,” Andrews said.

Andrews’ campout was him making good on his promise if $5,000 was raised by Halloween. Most students don’t realize Andrews has done this before.

“I’ve done this, about four or five years ago, before the current students were here. A little trick I can reuse,” Andrews said.

The aim is to raise $14,000, as each ping pong table is approximately $7,000 including delivery and installation costs.

The tables are part of the ongoing placemaking effort at the school with a new climber from last year and a swingset.

“The addition of permanent outdoor ping pong tables to the playground will be a great enhancement to not only the school, but also the community-at-large,” Andrews said. “We’re planning to reach out to local charitable organizations in Oak Bay, hoping they can contribute too and bridge the difference to bring this Monterey Middle School fundraiser home.”

He also thanked students, staff, parents, the community and PAC executive for their support.

The fundraiser continues at bit.ly/3nnctgN.

