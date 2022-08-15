Sooke ATV Club cleans up area near Jordan River

The Sooke ATV Club’s third annual environmental cleanup day on Aug. 13, hauling several large containers of waste out of the woods near Jordan River. (Contributed-Sooke ATV Club)

Waste to go, Sooke ATV Club!

Part of the woods in an area near Jordan River has been cleaned up and the garbage hauled out, thanks to the efforts of the Sooke ATV Club.

Organizers for the event said the club targeted that area for its third annual environmental cleanup day because of an increase in dumping during the past few years.

An old vehicle, a derelict boat and many other discarded items – enough to fill two large waste bins – were removed before club members were rewarded for their efforts with a barbecue lunch.

Sooke ATV Club members encourage people to help eliminate dumping, especially in environmentally sensitive areas by taking photos and documenting license plate numbers and vehicle information. They advise people not to approach offenders, but to contact the RAPP (report all poachers and polluters) hot line at 1-877-952-7277.

The Sooke ATV Club thanked The Great Outdoors Fund, Unsmoke Canada, and Sooke Disposal for funding to cover disposal fees and equipment.

Organizers also expressed gratitude to all of the volunteers and club members, and to Sooke Plumbing Ltd. for providing an excavator and the expertise required for the heavy lifting.

For more information on the club, check out sookeatvclub.com or email sookeatvclub@gmail.com.

Visit https://thegreatoutdoorsfund.org/ and www.unsmoke.cafor more on those organizations.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

