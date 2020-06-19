The cover of Sooke author Paula Johanson’s new book, Small Rain and Other Nightmares, which will be released as an e-book at the end of June. (Screenshot from Paula Johnson’s webpage)

Sooke author launches science fiction novel

Paula Johanson draws inspiration through ordinary life, science and technology

Science fiction admirers are in for a literary delight.

Sooke author Paula Johanson is releasing a book, Small Rain and Other Nightmares, at the end of June. The science fiction book is comprised of a collection of short stories, with a running “eco-gothic, fantasy” theme throughout.

“The stories are all a bit darker than much of my other fiction, but they all fit well together because they were inspired from nightmares,” Johanson said. “I woke up and had to write it.”

Johanson will publish two other books this summer as well, one is titled Island Views, a novel with elements of mystery and romance.

The third book, Plum Tree, is more of a subtle science fiction novel. Johanson described it as a coming of age story about a depressed teenager, who while on a drive to her aunt’s house, goes through an internal change.

“It’s all about being in transition instead of having arrived,” said Johanson, noting the girl in the story experiences a form of time travel.

Johanson has published about 42 books, both fiction and non-fiction, and has worked as a professional writer for 35 years. She teaches writing workshops, has freelanced and worked for newspapers, as well as worked on various personal projects, such as a small magazine she made with her spouse and friends.

ALSO READ: Tiny whimsical village finds home along Sooke pathway

Ordinary life is where Johanson draws her inspiration from, whether it be out walking her dog, or in line at the grocery store, ideas for stories are all around. The author said she loves to learn about science and technology, and to see the way knowledge is put to action in the world by people.

“I don’t work as a professional biologist, or rocket engineer, but when I learn a little interesting fact about nature or science, I blend that together with what people get up in the morning to do,” said Johanson.

“Science is fascinating, technology is interesting, but what people do with it, is what inspires me.”

The three books will be published as e-books, and she expects the first book to be printed in hard copy by October, depending on the distributor. The e-books can be found on Books2read.com/b/4Xnok7.

Johanson said her goal is to have 10 books published in the next three years, and is on track to achieve it. She isn’t particularly concerned with selling an outrageous number of copies, rather than feeling good about her products, and finding success in reaching her target audience.

“I think the world would be a better place if anyone who thinks they would like to write a book, gives it a try,” said Johanson. “Don’t get too negative if you are not Margaret Atwood, and allow yourself to be the best darn person at writing the book that is yours.”

To learn more about Paula Johanson and find more of her books, please visit her website at paulajohanson.blogspot.com.

