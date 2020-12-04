Cathy Gouk, the owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe in Sooke, prepares for the annual turkey dinner. The free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke cafe’s free Christmas dinner to serve take out only

Restaurant adapts to COVID pandemic

The annual turkey dinner at Cathy’s Corner Cafe will look a little different this year, but it will still be offered free to anyone in the community.

“COVID has changed it for this year,” said organizer Cathy Gouk. “This year is take out both days.”

The free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cathy’s Corner Cafe has hosted the dinner event for the last nine years at Christmastime.

“It started when I had a couple of people come in around Christmas who were down on their luck, so I started making turkey dinners for those in need, and then I thought, ‘You know what? let’s pump out turkey dinners to anyone that wants one because you never know who could be struggling,” said Gouk.

Gouk feels blessed to work with her family and have another family made up of customers and community members, so she feels it’s important to help everybody out.

This year more than 20 groups and individuals contributed to the dinner, including the Victoria Truth Centre church, which donated $1,000.

Gouk expects 400 to 500 people to take up her offer of the free turkey dinner.

Cathy’s Corner Cafe is at 6697 Sooke Rd. in Sooke.

