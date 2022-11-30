Photo by Oleksandr Berezko - Shutterstock.com

Photo by Oleksandr Berezko - Shutterstock.com

Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

FESTIVAL OF TREES

Until Dec. 28

The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser that supports B.C. Children’s Hospital. SEAPARC Leisure Complex, 2168 Phillips Rd. Info: 250-642-8000.

•••

BADMINTON

Dec. 1

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

THEATRE

Dec. 2, 3, 4

Sooke Harbour Players presents Camelot, a pantomime by Ben Crocker. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Info: 250-415-9410.

•••

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Dec. 3

Sooke Lions Club hosts Breakfast with Santa at Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 9 to 11 a.m.

•••

WINTER MARKET

Dec. 3

Start your Christmas shopping and support local artisans at the Winter Market. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•••

MOSS COTTAGE CHRISTMAS

Dec. 3

Take part in a Christmas tradition – the Moss Cottage Christmas. Meet “Aunt Tilly” and tour the historic Moss Cottage. Sooke Region Museum, noon to 4 p.m.

•••

MONTHLY MOVIE

Dec. 3

Youth for Sooke presents Polar Express. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m.

•••

PHILHARMONIC CONCERT

Dec. 3

Sooke Philharmonic Chorus with conductor Nicholas Fairbank performs Handel’s Messiah. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info: sookephil.ca.

•••

SANTA PARADE

Dec. 4

Sooke welcomes Santa Claus to town with the annual Santa Parade, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade runs from Church Road to Townsend Road, with special events at Evergreen Centre.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Dec. 6

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Dec. 6

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 9 and 10

Sooke Community Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert at Holy Trinty Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 10-11

Choral Evolution presents Carry Us Away – Songs of Unity and Inspiration at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

Dec. 10

Sooke Dance Studio presents Nutcracker in a Nutshell at the Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m. Info: www.sookedancestudio.com.

•••

SANTA RUN

Dec. 10

Sooke firefighters will take Santa through the community on decorated trucks spreading cheer and collecting monetary donations for the Sooke Christmas Bureau. The event begins at 5 p.m.

•••

CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10

Christmas Craft Fair at Christian Life Assembly Church, 6851 West Coast Rd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and goodies will also be available to purchase.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

Dec. 11

Sooke Dance Studio presents Nutcracker in a Nutshell at the Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m. Info: www.sookedancestudio.com.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Dec. 13

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Dec. 13

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

MUSIC

Dec. 17

Sooke Folk Music Coffee House this month is an open-stage festive fundraiser. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

POLAR BEAR SWIM

Jan. 1

Otter Point Fire Department hosts the annual Polar Bear Swim at Whiffin Spit Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m.; swim starts at noon. Hot chocolate served after the swim.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 3

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 3

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 10

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 10

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 17

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 17

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 24

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 24

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 31

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 31

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

community calendar

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Greater Victoria aid society, Langford car dealership rev up annual car giveaway
Next story
Former Sidney councillor issues challenge to help food bank

Just Posted

The Sooke Lions Club has paused plans to build a community centre and other public amenities at John Phillips Memorial Park. (District of Sooke)
Sooke Lions Club proposal for John Phillips Memorial Park on hold

Country superstar Blake Shelton has been announced as the headline for next summer’s Sunfest Country Music Festival, running Aug. 3 to 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Sunfest Country Music Festival)
Blake Shelton announced as Sunfest headliner

Alvin Deo and his group of 27 colleagues from Victoria have purchased lottery tickets for close to five years. (Courtesy BCLC)
Someone bought a $1M winning ticket in Victoria

West Shore RCMP continue to investigate the September sexual assault of a teenager. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect search ongoing as West Shore RCMP identify sex assault case’s person of interest