Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

FESTIVAL OF TREES

Until Dec. 28

The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser that supports B.C. Children’s Hospital. SEAPARC Leisure Complex, 2168 Phillips Rd. Info: 250-642-8000.

•••

BADMINTON

Dec. 1

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

THEATRE

Dec. 2, 3, 4

Sooke Harbour Players presents Camelot, a pantomime by Ben Crocker. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Info: 250-415-9410.

•••

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Dec. 3

Sooke Lions Club hosts Breakfast with Santa at Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 9 to 11 a.m.

•••

WINTER MARKET

Dec. 3

Start your Christmas shopping and support local artisans at the Winter Market. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•••

MOSS COTTAGE CHRISTMAS

Dec. 3

Take part in a Christmas tradition – the Moss Cottage Christmas. Meet “Aunt Tilly” and tour the historic Moss Cottage. Sooke Region Museum, noon to 4 p.m.

•••

MONTHLY MOVIE

Dec. 3

Youth for Sooke presents Polar Express. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m.

•••

PHILHARMONIC CONCERT

Dec. 3

Sooke Philharmonic Chorus with conductor Nicholas Fairbank performs Handel’s Messiah. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info: sookephil.ca.

•••

SANTA PARADE

Dec. 4

Sooke welcomes Santa Claus to town with the annual Santa Parade, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade runs from Church Road to Townsend Road, with special events at Evergreen Centre.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Dec. 6

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Dec. 6

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 9 and 10

Sooke Community Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert at Holy Trinty Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 10-11

Choral Evolution presents Carry Us Away – Songs of Unity and Inspiration at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

Dec. 10

Sooke Dance Studio presents Nutcracker in a Nutshell at the Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m. Info: www.sookedances tudio.com .

•••

SANTA RUN

Dec. 10

Sooke firefighters will take Santa through the community on decorated trucks spreading cheer and collecting monetary donations for the Sooke Christmas Bureau. The event begins at 5 p.m.

•••

CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10

Christmas Craft Fair at Christian Life Assembly Church, 6851 West Coast Rd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and goodies will also be available to purchase.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

Dec. 11

Sooke Dance Studio presents Nutcracker in a Nutshell at the Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m. Info: www.sookedances tudio.com .

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Dec. 13

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Dec. 13

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

MUSIC

Dec. 17

Sooke Folk Music Coffee House this month is an open-stage festive fundraiser. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

POLAR BEAR SWIM

Jan. 1

Otter Point Fire Department hosts the annual Polar Bear Swim at Whiffin Spit Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m.; swim starts at noon. Hot chocolate served after the swim.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 3

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 3

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 10

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 10

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 17

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 17

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 24

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 24

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 31

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 31

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.



