Sooke Community Calendar

•••
FESTIVAL OF TREES
Until Dec. 28
The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser that supports B.C. Children’s Hospital. SEAPARC Leisure Complex, 2168 Phillips Rd. Info: 250-642-8000.
•••
BADMINTON
Dec. 1
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.
•••
THEATRE
Dec. 2, 3, 4
Sooke Harbour Players presents Camelot, a pantomime by Ben Crocker. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Info: 250-415-9410.
•••
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
Dec. 3
Sooke Lions Club hosts Breakfast with Santa at Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 9 to 11 a.m.
•••
WINTER MARKET
Dec. 3
Start your Christmas shopping and support local artisans at the Winter Market. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•••
MOSS COTTAGE CHRISTMAS
Dec. 3
Take part in a Christmas tradition – the Moss Cottage Christmas. Meet “Aunt Tilly” and tour the historic Moss Cottage. Sooke Region Museum, noon to 4 p.m.
•••
MONTHLY MOVIE
Dec. 3
Youth for Sooke presents Polar Express. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m.
•••
PHILHARMONIC CONCERT
Dec. 3
Sooke Philharmonic Chorus with conductor Nicholas Fairbank performs Handel’s Messiah. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info: sookephil.ca.
•••
SANTA PARADE
Dec. 4
Sooke welcomes Santa Claus to town with the annual Santa Parade, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade runs from Church Road to Townsend Road, with special events at Evergreen Centre.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Dec. 6
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Dec. 6
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Dec. 9 and 10
Sooke Community Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert at Holy Trinty Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.
•••
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Dec. 10-11
Choral Evolution presents Carry Us Away – Songs of Unity and Inspiration at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1.
•••
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR
Dec. 10-11
Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.
•••
LIVE THEATRE
Dec. 10
Sooke Dance Studio presents Nutcracker in a Nutshell at the Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m. Info: www.sookedances
•••
SANTA RUN
Dec. 10
Sooke firefighters will take Santa through the community on decorated trucks spreading cheer and collecting monetary donations for the Sooke Christmas Bureau. The event begins at 5 p.m.
•••
CRAFT FAIR
Dec. 10
Christmas Craft Fair at Christian Life Assembly Church, 6851 West Coast Rd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and goodies will also be available to purchase.
•••
LIVE THEATRE
Dec. 11
Sooke Dance Studio presents Nutcracker in a Nutshell at the Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m. Info: www.sookedances
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Dec. 13
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Dec. 13
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
MUSIC
Dec. 17
Sooke Folk Music Coffee House this month is an open-stage festive fundraiser. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.
•••
POLAR BEAR SWIM
Jan. 1
Otter Point Fire Department hosts the annual Polar Bear Swim at Whiffin Spit Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m.; swim starts at noon. Hot chocolate served after the swim.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 3
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 3
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 10
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 10
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 17
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 17
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 24
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 24
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 31
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 31
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
