Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@sookenewsmirror.com.
•••
CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT
Dec. 27
Join the Rocky Point Bird Observatory for Sooke’s annual Christmas Bird Count. For more information, please contact Robyn Byrne at sookecbc@rpbo.org.
•••
POLAR BEAR SWIM
Jan. 1
Otter Point Fire Department hosts the annual Polar Bear Swim at Whiffin Spit Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m.; swim starts at noon. Hot chocolate will be served after the swim.
•••
BADMINTON
Jan. 5
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through to June 22.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 10
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 10
The Sooke Squares starts a new square dancing program upstairs at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., from 2 to 4 p.m. Beginners welcome. No experience is necessary. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
BADMINTON
Jan. 12
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through to June 22.
•••
GUIDED HIKE
Jan. 14
The Secret Lives of Wolves. A guided walk for all ages. East Sooke Regional Park – Aylard Farm parking lot, 1 to 3 p.m.
•••
MONTHLY MOVIE
Jan. 15
Youth for Sooke presents the January movie feature – Top Gun: Maverick. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m. Tickets at the door.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 17
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 17
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
SOOKE SENIORS BUS
Jan. 19
Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to Westshore Town Centre. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.
•••
BADMINTON
Jan. 19
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through to June 22.
•••
SOOKE SENIORS BUS
Jan. 20
Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to SEAPARC Leisure Centre. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.
•••
SOOKE SENIORS BUS
Jan. 21
Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to Victoria Health Show. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.
•••
FOLK MUSIC
Jan. 21
Solk Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
•••
GUIDED ADULT HIKE
Jan. 22
Learn about moss landscapes on Vancouver Island. Matheson Lake Regional Park main parking lot, 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Visit crd.bc.ca/parks-events.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 24
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 24
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AGM
Jan. 26
The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual general meeting at the Masonic Lodge, 6544 Throup Rd., 6:30 p.m.
•••
BADMINTON
Jan. 26
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through to June 22.
•••
SOOKE SENIORS BUS
Jan. 27
Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to the SEAPARC Leisure Centre for a swim and fitness room. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.
•••
SOOKE SENIORS BUS
Jan. 28
Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to the Art Gallery of Greayter Victoria. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Jan. 31
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Jan. 31
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter