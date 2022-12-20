Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT

Dec. 27

Join the Rocky Point Bird Observatory for Sooke’s annual Christmas Bird Count. For more information, please contact Robyn Byrne at sookecbc@rpbo.org.

•••

POLAR BEAR SWIM

Jan. 1

Otter Point Fire Department hosts the annual Polar Bear Swim at Whiffin Spit Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m.; swim starts at noon. Hot chocolate will be served after the swim.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 5

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through to June 22.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 10

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 10

The Sooke Squares starts a new square dancing program upstairs at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., from 2 to 4 p.m. Beginners welcome. No experience is necessary. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 12

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through to June 22.

•••

GUIDED HIKE

Jan. 14

The Secret Lives of Wolves. A guided walk for all ages. East Sooke Regional Park – Aylard Farm parking lot, 1 to 3 p.m.

•••

MONTHLY MOVIE

Jan. 15

Youth for Sooke presents the January movie feature – Top Gun: Maverick. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m. Tickets at the door.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 17

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 17

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 19

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to Westshore Town Centre. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 19

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through to June 22.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 20

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to SEAPARC Leisure Centre. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 21

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to Victoria Health Show. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

Jan. 21

Solk Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

GUIDED ADULT HIKE

Jan. 22

Learn about moss landscapes on Vancouver Island. Matheson Lake Regional Park main parking lot, 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Visit crd.bc.ca/parks-events.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 24

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 24

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AGM

Jan. 26

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual general meeting at the Masonic Lodge, 6544 Throup Rd., 6:30 p.m.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 26

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through to June 22.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 27

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to the SEAPARC Leisure Centre for a swim and fitness room. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 28

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to the Art Gallery of Greayter Victoria. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 31

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 31

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.



