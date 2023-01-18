Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 19

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

Jan. 21

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts a performance by acclaimed folk and country musician Valdy at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m.

•••

MAKE A FREE WEBSITE

Jan. 21

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Make a Free Website. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 1 p.m. Register by email at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

DANCE

Jan. 21

Sooke Lions Club hosts the Hard Times Dance at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Pharmasave, Forbes Pharmacy and West Shack Auto.

•••

SINGING

Jan. 21

Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus begins choral rehearsals for its spring performance of Haydn’s The Creation. No audition required, and all singers are welcome (especially tenors). The first rehearsal is at St. Mary of the Incarnation in Metchosin at 10:30 a.m. Info: info@fairbankmusic.ca or sookephil.ca.

•••

GUIDED ADULT HIKE

Jan. 22

Learn about moss landscapes on Vancouver Island. Matheson Lake Regional Park main parking lot, 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Visit crd.bc.ca/parks-events.

•••

CHAMBER COFFEE

Jan. 23

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 24

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 24

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

MEATLESS MONDAYS

Jan. 24

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Meatless Mondays (online) – 12:30 p.m. Register by email at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

HANDICRAFTS

Jan. 25

Senior Centre Without Walls – Handicraft Show and Tell (online). Register online at at sookeregionchn.org/seniors-centre-without-walls.

•••

MOVIES

Jan. 25

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Movies in the Afternoon. Harbourside Co-Housing, 1:30 p.m. Register by email at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

SINGING

Jan. 25

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

GARDENING

Jan. 25

The Sooke Garden Club meets at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.

•••

DISCUSSION

Jan.26

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Davy the Punk: A Story of Bookies, Toronto the Good, the Mob and My Dad (online), 1 p.m. Register at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

DISCUSSION

Jan. 26

Senior Centre Without Walls – Ask Your Pharmacist (online), 1 p.m. Register online at at sookeregionchn.org/seniors-centre-without-walls.

•••

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AGM

Jan. 26

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual general meeting at the Masonic Lodge, 6544 Throup Rd., 6:30 p.m.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 26

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

DISCUSSION

Jan. 26

•••

CEDAR BRACELET WORKSHOP

Jan.28

Learn how to make Coast Salish cedar bark rope into bracelets. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 31

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 31

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

DISCUSSION

Jan. 31

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Wild Wise Sooke (online), 7 p.m. Register at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

SINGING

Feb. 1

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 2

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 7

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 7

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SINGING

Feb. 8

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 9

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

JOB FAIR

Feb. 11

Looking for a job? Head over to the Sooke Job Fair at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Got a question? Email marketing@worklink.bc.ca.

•••

TEA & SYMPHONY

Feb. 12

Join the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra for an afternoon of relaxation, music and refreshments. Sooke Community Hall, 2:30 p.m. Tickets available online, Little Vienna Bakery or Pharmasave.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 14

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 14

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SINGING

Feb. 15

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 16

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

CAREGIVING

Feb. 16

Senior Centre Without Walls – Join Lycia Rodrigues, caregiver support manager for Family Cargivers of B.C., who will address the issues and services to support those who have to take care of a loved one. This is an online event. For more information or to register: sookeregionchn.org or call 778-365-1878.

•••

WORKSHOP

Feb. 18

Foraging and Dyeing with Plants and Mushrooms: Blending traditional Coast Salish knowledge with science. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

Feb. 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 21

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 21

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SINGING

Feb. 22

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 23

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

SOOKE 10K

Feb. 26

Westcoast Sooke 10K starts at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 9 a.m. Registration info: raceroster.com.

•••

CHAMBER COFFEE

Jan. 27

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 28

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 28

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

MUSIC

March 11

EMCS Society presents rock band Chilliwack at Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd. Tickets are available at the program office by calling 250-642-6371 or email emcsprograms@sd62.bc.ca.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

March 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

COMMUNITY COFFEE

March 20

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

April 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

TRADE SHOW

April 22

The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show designed to promote local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

May 20

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.



