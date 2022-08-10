Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

The Sooke Soccer Club hosts co-ed games for players 15 years and up every Monday. Get in conditioning before the 2022-23 season. Games are at Fred Mile Park Turf, beginning at 7 p.m. (File - Metro-Creative)

Looking for something fun to do this week? We've got you covered.

CHAMBER MIXER

Aug. 11

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts its Business After Hours Mixer at Sooke Eyecare, 66726 West Coast Rd., 5 to 6:30 p.m. Info: sookeregionchamber.com.

THURSDAY NIGHT MARKET

Aug. 11

Thursday Night Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Thursday until Sept. 1. The market is located on the grounds of Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. Info: www.sookeregionmuseum.ca.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

Aug. 12

A candlelight vigil ceremony IS HELD for a compassionate understanding of all experiences during the pandemic. Please bring a candle or LED light and tell your story. Evergreen Centre (at the tourist kiosk, 8 p.m.

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Aug. 13

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Aug. 13

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

ADULT CO-ED RUGBY

Aug. 14

Learn the unique sport of rugby and improve your fitness. The team practicesd skills in a safe and controlled manner. No experience necessary. Edward ilne Community School, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Info: sookerugby.ca.

SHIRLEY SUNDAY MARKET

Aug. 14

The market is held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. For more information, please email shirleymarket@gmail.com.

ADULT CO-ED SOCCER

Aug. 15

The Sooke Soccer Club is hosting co-ed games for players 15 years and up every Monday. Get in conditioning before the 2022-23 season. Fred Mile Park Turf, 7 p.m.

CARAVAN STAGE COMPANY

Aug. 17 to 21

The Caravan Stage Company returns to Sooke shores with its on-ship performance of Virtual Rogues. Bring your own chair or cushion. Sooke Government Dock, 1800 Maple Ave., 9 p.m. South. Admission by donation.

THRIFT SHOP GRAND OPENING

Aug. 18-20

The Sooke Family Resource Society is ready for the grand opening of its thrift store on Anna Marie Road.

Thursday, Aug. 18 – Customer Appreciation

Friday, Aug. 19 – Reuse, Repurpose – Artists Demonstration, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Ribbon Cutting 11 a.m.; hot dogs, music, floating fashion show until 2 p.m.

THURSDAY NIGHT MARKET

Aug. 18

