The Sooke Badminton Club has begun drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (Shutterstock.com)

The Sooke Badminton Club has begun drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (Shutterstock.com)

Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 6

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Oct. 8

Sooke Country Market ends its season today. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

•••

APPLE FEST

Oct. 8

The Holly Rollers present the apple festival, selling its famous fruit pies. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 11

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 11

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members welcome,, and no experience necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

•••

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 11

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 13

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Oct. 14

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Gorge FC play in Division 3. The game is at Fred Milne Park (The Log), beginning at 7 p.m.

•••

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

Oct. 15

See beautiful quilts, buy a quilt or take in a demo or a lecture at the Sooke Quilt Show and Sale. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookequiltshow@yahoo.com.

•••

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Oct. 15

Join the millions of British Columbians who vote in today’s civic election. Sooke voters can cast their ballot at Edward Milne Community School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Info: sooke.ca.

•••

MUSIC

Oct. 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly Coffee House at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., at 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

BLOOD DONOR CLINIC

Oct. 17

Canadian Blood Services is hosting a fall donation clinic in Sooke. Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd., noon to 6 p.m. Info and to book an appointment: blood.ca.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 18

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 18

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members welcome,, and no experience necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

•••

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 18

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

COUGAR ANNIE TALES

Oct. 19

Join Katrina Kadoski as she presents a musical tribute to a legendary pioneer woman. Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info and tickets: 250-642-5913.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 20

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 25

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members welcome,, and no experience necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

•••

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 25

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 25

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

BADMINTON

Oct. 20

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 5-6

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Info: info@sookeregionchamber.com or call 250-642-6112.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

community calendar

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay students ready for Tour de Rock appearance
Next story
Greater Victoria celebrates Go By Bike Week with celebration stations, free rides

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Navy crew line up during a ceremony for the HMCS Regina at CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, B.C., Friday April 29, 2016. New figures from the Department of National Defence show thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members and their families across the country are waiting for military housing.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island military families caught in the housing squeeze

A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Crews monitor one-hectare West Shore wildfire overnight

Esquimalt will require all new buildings to be emission-free as of mid-2025. Pictured is the Esquimalt Town Square project during construction. (Courtesy Aragon Developments)
Esquimalt looks to have all new construction be emission-free by mid-2025

The Uplands gates on Beach Drive show where the neighbourhood begins adjacent to the park of the same name in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Infill housing ideas spur new Oak Bay neighbourhood association

Pop-up banner image