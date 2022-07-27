Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Several farmers’ markets operate throughout the Sooke Region in the summer months. (Lauren Krohn - Metro Creative)

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Community Calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

THE ART THAT FRAMES US

Through to October

The Sooke Region Museum’s summer exhibit features the many people involved in the region’s visual, performing and literary arts. Sooke Region Museum, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookeregionmuseum.ca.

SOOKE FINE ARTS SHOW

Through to Aug. 1

Returning to a live format for its 36th anniversary, the Sooke Fine Arts Show provides the opportunity for the finest artists from Vancouver Island and BC’s coastal islands to showcase and sell their work at a magically transformed SEAPARC Arena. Info: sookefinearts.com.

THURSDAY NIGHT MARKET

July 28

Thursday Night Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Thursday until Sept. 1. The market is located on the grounds of Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. Info: www.sookeregionmuseum.ca.

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

July 30

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

July 30

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

SHIRLEY SUNDAY MARKET

July 31

The market is held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., except Shirley Day (Aug. 21) through Labour Day. For more information, please email shirleymarket@gmail.com.

ADULT CO-ED RUGBY

July 31

Learn the unique sport of rugby and improve your fitness. The team practicesd skills in a safe and controlled manner. No experience necessary. Edward ilne Community School, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Info: sookerugby.ca.

ADULT CO-ED SOCCER

Aug. 1

The Sooke Soccer Club is hosting co-ed games for players 15 years and up every Monday. Get in conditioning before the 2022-23 season. Fred Mile Park Turf, 7 p.m.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

community calendarEast SookePort RenfrewShirleySooke