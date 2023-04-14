Sooke Fine Arts Show on lookout for artful volunteers

Volunteering at the Sooke Fine Arts Show has been known to bring a smile to participants. (Photo contributed)

The reviews are in and the picture they paint is volunteering at the Sooke Fine Arts Show is a rich and rewarding experience.

“The Sooke Fine Arts Show makes me feel like I’m part of something huge and very important,” SFAS volunteer co-ordinator Gunny Tennese said in a media release.

“It’s a wonderful phenomenon for our whole community. The bonus is being a member of a unique family of volunteers dedicated to nothing but putting on an amazing art show. It’s beyond special.”

Shannon Lee Rae, design team lead for the SFAS, fully agrees.

“Sooke Fine Arts connects me with a community of like-minded people who share my passion for the arts,” she said. “I not only work with these amazing people, but have made some amazing friends. It’s wonderful when you can combine philanthropy with friendship.”

ALSO READ: Sooke Fine Arts Show seeks submissions from Vancouver Island artists

Organizers say that through their passion and commitment, SFAS volunteers help create a sensational arts event that welcomes local artists, art lovers, and the art curious to a spectacular gallery at SEAPARC arena.

The diversity of opportunities to help at the show provides volunteers with a unique perspective to see the show and experience art, making it an ideal opportunity for youth interested in building connections and learning about the local artistic community.

“Our volunteers are integral to the show, and we couldn’t do it without them,” said SFAS executive director Terrie Moore. “Last year was the first time we had the show back in person since 2019, and our volunteers brought the energy and enthusiasm that made the event a complete joy to be part of. We can’t wait to bring back that feeling of excitement andcommunity connection in 2023.”

Volunteers are needed setting up the show, as admissions greeters, and for gift shop construction and light bulb installations. There’s also a need for home bakers to create snacks for the volunteer teams.

Volunteers of all ages and levels of experience, from youth to seniors, work on a variety of friendly and dedicated show teams, and can choose time commitments ranging from a single shift to multiple days in a row to accommodate their work and school schedules.

Anyone interested in getting involved can attend the kick-off meeting on Saturday (April 15) from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church at 1962 Murray Rd. Visit sookefinearts.com/volunteering to learn more, or call the SFAS office at 250-642-7256.

The Sooke Fine Arts Show is a live visual arts festival that runs from July 29 through Aug. 7. It includes a gallery of juried art works from B.C.’s Island artists. The event includes live music, demonstrations, talks, guided tours, and activities for youth, families, and seniors.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitArts and cultureGreater VictoriaSookeWest Shore