Sooke Garden Club marks 50th-anniversary milestone

Cory McInnis | Contributed

The first meeting of the Sooke Garden Club was held on Sept. 20, 1971, and this fall marks the 50th anniversary of the club.

With more than 100 members, the club has brought many opportunities for gardeners to gather, share their passion and knowledge, trials, triumphs and errors, all for the sake of the love for gardening.

So with any milestone, this brings a chance to gather and celebrate, meet up with friends, and make new ones.

The club has been busy planning some special events to mark and reflect turning 50.

The Sooke Region Museum will be the club’s host from Aug. 14 to Sept. 30, with many displays including trophies, pictures and fun facts about the club over the last 50 years. If you like contests, there will be a colouring contest for kids, a floral/veggie arrangement contest, and a guest book to sign with your name entered into a draw at the end of September for a prize.

A commemorative garden is planned at Ayre Manor with a plaque to acknowledge the club’s relationship with both the community and Ayre Manor.

Last of all, a garden party for the members will be held on Sept. 12 at the Sunriver Community Orchard. We are all ready to meet up in person, have some fun with games, music, food and fellowship.

If you are not a member and would like to join the Sooke Garden Club, please contact Solange by email at Sookegc@gmail.com.



