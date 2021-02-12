Dahlias are a popular summertime flower and will be discussed at the Feb. 24 meeting of the Sooke Garden Club. (Pixabay photo)

SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: What’s new in summer flowering bulbs

Sooke Garden Club meeting on Feb. 24

Feb. 2 marked the groundhog’s annual sighting seeing its shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. This can leave some buried under the covers.

However, with the longer days approaching, the birds singing their “wake up spring is coming” songs, and the tiny green shoots of bulbs popping up, it can make you feel like there is a spring in your step.

The speaker for this month’s Sooke Garden Club meeting is Dianne Gaines bringing with her more than 24 years of working with Van Noort Bulb Co., where she holds the position of marketing and packaging manager.

Gaines has a university degree in microbiology and a love and passion for gardening.

At a very early age, Gaines, with her mother’s help, began to understand that being a gardener is more than a hobby. It is a way of life.

Van Noort Bulb Co. is a wholesale supplier of spring and summer flowering bulbs, perennials, small fruit, shrubs and roses to garden centers, growers and landscapers across Canada.

With a warehouse in St. Catharine’s, Ont., farms in Noordwykerhout, Holland, and Abbotsford with the head office in Langley, Van Noort Bulb Co. is Canadian operated by the third and fourth generation of Van Noorts.

In 2021 the company celebrates its 92nd anniversary of “Growing Success.”

Gaines will share what is new in summer flowering bulbs, such as dahlias, gladiolus, lilies, perennials and how to grow them in borders and containers for a beautiful burst of spring colour.

The Sooke Garden Club monthly meeting, held on Zoom, is Feb. 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

