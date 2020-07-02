SOOKE HISTORY: Celebrating our seniors in 1992

Group entertained with food and song

George Taylor’s Le La La dancers honouring Sooke seniors at Sooke Community Hall. The picture was taken by Guy Shields in August 1992. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

Elida Peers | Contributed

Sooke Community Hall, the scene of so many local events, is shown here in 1992 when the seniors of this community were honoured with a banquet and entertainment.

The Sooke Festival Society put a call out asking for names of residents who had reached the age of 80 years, and the names that came in are listed here.

In the foreground, George Taylor’s Le La La Kwagiulth dancers are seen sharing a traditional dance in honour of the elders.

Our large group of senior citizen guests were seated on stage and on the hall floor level in order to enjoy all the performances, which also included the Sooke Choir.

A salmon barbecue feast followed the performances, a happy occasion for people to gather and visit in companionship.

The names of the invited seniors, published in the Sooke News Mirror at the time, were: Mary Abbott, Florence Acreman, Frieda Anderson, Philip Arden, Marian Ashbury, Bertha Atterbury, John Atterbury Sr., Bob Asselton, Fred Austin, Bill Baker, Della Baker, Edie Baker, Lil Baker, Edwin Banner Sr., Frances Banner, Wally Ballhorn, Merle Barwis, Mildred Bell, Jack Brooks, Ella Brooks, Amos “Slim” Braulin, George Brown, Annie Bohn, Volkert Bohn, Pearl Burton, Wally Butler, Irene Cains, Kathleen Campbell, Ken Campbell, Christine Clark, Lily Cook, Mable Cook, Verna Conrad, Andy Davidson, Violet Davidson, Lil Davies, Tom Dixon, Dorothy Edwards, Mary Farquhar, Doris Ferguson, Bart Fletcher, Ivan French, Reg Flowers, Olive Forrest, Edna Fox, Bob Gibson, Florence Goldie, Jack Goldie, Edna Greenlaw, Hector Henry, Gordon Howard, A.C. Halmoy, Elsa Heitinga, Lloyd Heseltine, Lenora Hewlett, Jack Homer, Meneen Homer, Art Hollingsworth, Leonard Humphries, Susan Lazzar Johnson, Ida Jones, Ann Jessiman, Kai Jensen, Annie Kaulitz, Rex Kendrew, Pat Lavender, Stella Lajeunesse, Howard Lewis, Ruth Lindley, Jane Lunson, Elaine MacFarlane, Chris McRae, Don McLean, Flora Manion, Mazie Manning, Walter Mazer, Bill Milne, Ethel Morris, Ed Pallister, Frank Pasta, Cassie Pearson, Charlie Perkins, Harold Pontious, Lillian Pontious, Dolly Raue, Jean Robinson, Erik Sellars-St. Clare, Bob Schantz, George Seaton, Violet Seaton, Esmonde Sharpe, Wilf Shawyer, Florence Sheilds, Ada Sheppard, James Sinclair, Allyne Springford, Ragna Solheim, Rupert Soule, Sally Salisbury, Frances Sullivan, Tony Sullivan, Alice Syrett, Connie Veitch, Olive Wadams, Jack Weightman, Irene Weightman, Ernie Welsh, Kay Welsh, Stewart Youngson.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.

System "essentially eliminates" contact between wild and farmed fish stocks, says Cermaq

