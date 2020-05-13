SOOKE HISTORY: Grandma Sue’s cedar mat

Susan Lazzar grew up to feel reverence for nature in all its forms.

Grandma Sue weaves a cedar bark mat. The mat is on display at the Sooke Region Museum. (Contributed)

Elida Peers | Contributed

Back in the 1980s, we had the privilege of being able to watch Grandma Sue’s weaving skills on summer Sunday afternoons, as she sat on the lawn at the Sooke Region Museum.

In this photo she is weaving with cedar bark, and this particular mat can be seen displayed at the museum when it reopens to the public later this summer.

Grandma Sue’s traditional skills were demonstrated with bulrushes and with swamp grass, or sweetgrass, as well as with cedar.

As a little girl, she had grown up watching her own grandmother, Annie Jones, from the Pacheedaht, who had married Andrew Lazzar, chief of the T’Sou-kes, and it was at her grandmother Annie’s knee that the little girl Susan Lazzar became so knowledgeable.

A variety of woven items were made, from mats to baskets to bottle coverings to headbands and more. Grandma Sue grew up to feel reverence for nature in all its forms. When she wanted bark from a red cedar tree she would approach the tree and say, “Thank you, tree – I have come to cut some bark so I can make my baskets. I’ll only take what I need.”

ALSO READ: The fascinating and mysterious Grouse Nest

ALSO READ: A Girl Guide camp and a silver candelabra

She went on to explain to us: “We didn’t just take it from any tree. We used to get it from the east side of the tree where the sun comes up. And you only take a strip, so that the tree still lives – then it heals up. We used to bundle it up and pack it on our backs. That’s what the tumplines were for.”

Susan was one of the youngest of Chief Andrew Lazzar and his wife Annie’s 14 children, and a granddaughter of the old Chief Louis Lazzar and his wife Mary. It is no wonder she absorbed the culture as she grew up in the T’Sou-ke village at the estuary of the Sooke River; she used to say her mother did not describe what to do, but simply said, “Watch me.”

When she grew up she married George Cooper of the Songhees, and became mother of Jimmie Cooper, who grew up a community leader, elected several terms as chief.

Her life also included becoming mother to Gerry Lazzar, who is still a well-known member of the T’Sou-ke community. Several others of her descendants make their homes in the T’Sou-ke village today, treasuring the skills they learned from her.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke motorcyclists bless bikes

Just Posted

BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to crash in Cobble Hill

Emergency crews are blocking the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Fisher Road

Police seize more than 20 weapons after spike in property crimes leads to Saanich home

More than $25,ooo in stolen property recovered by police

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in View Royal, driver returns to find his bus gone

United Way of Greater Victoria shares collaboration, innovation with new webinars

Series launches May 12, aims to unite philanthropic leaders with local businesses

‘Resilient’ nurses ensure best care for patients despite challenges

May 11 to 17 is National Nurses Week in Canada

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

RCMP crying foul over stolen Duncan chickens

Between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre

SOOKE HISTORY: Grandma Sue’s cedar mat

Susan Lazzar grew up to feel reverence for nature in all its forms.

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Sooke motorcyclists bless bikes

Special pandemic precautions taken at annual event

Most Read