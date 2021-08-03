SOOKE HISTORY: Sooke School student ambitions in 1948

A Victoria paper in 1948 asked Sooke students: What do you want to be when you grow up? It was highlighted in a full-page feature. (Contributed - Sooke News Mirror)

Elida Peers | Contributed

The Dec. 18, 1948 edition of Victoria Daily Times carried a story on Sooke School, which noted Sooke had one of the fastest-growing schools on Vancouver Island. The story headed: “What I want to be when I grow up,” featured 13 boys and girls grades 4 to 6.

Gail Lajeunesse (now known as Gail Hall), Milne’s Landing

“I like travelling, but like most people, I haven’t the money. So I will have to work for a living. Therefore, I would like to train for a nurse.”

Lorraine Sheilds, Sooke Road

“I would like to be a dancing teacher. It would be such fun because I like dancing so much myself.”

Jeanne Smith (who married Bob Banner), Saseenos

“After I have finished my normal school training, I would like to be a schoolteacher.”

Marcia Pontious, Sooke Road

“I would like to be a florist and work in a flower shop. Better still, I would like to have a flower store of my own.”

Ronnie Neil, Sooke Road

“When I grow up, I would like to be a logger. I go with my dad during the holidays and am learning about the work.”

Jim Baker, Sooke Road

“Someday, I would like to be a captain on a battleship.”

Jack Peterson, Milne’s Landing

“Someday, I would like to work with a railroad company.”

Philip Bentley, Harbour Court

“I would like to be a surgeon because surgeons save people’s lives.”

Peter Foggins, Harbour Court

“I want to be an engineer. I like working with machines, motors and mechanical things.”

Shirley Duncan, Saseenos

“I would like to be a nurse. I prefer working among children who are unable to help themselves.”

Sidney Morton, Saseenos

“After passing through several stages of being policeman, pilot and cowboy, I have reached the decision that I would like to be an artist.”

Sheila James, Sunny Shores

“My father owns Sunny Shores Resort in Saseenos, and my ambition is to someday be the owner of this beautiful spot.”

Sheila Morrison, Sooke Road

“When I grow up, I would like to be a school teacher. I would like to teach the very young children.”

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.

editor@sookenewsmirror.com

