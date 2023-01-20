Sooke home a grand prize option in B.C. Children’s Hospital 2023 Choices Lottery

This Sooke home at SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort is one of the nine grand prize options in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery. (Contributed photo)

A Sooke home is again offered as a grand prize option in a provincial lottery.

The B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery has launched, and one of the grand prize homes is located at SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort.

The home, located at the Surfside Yacht Suite complex, is part of a $2.6 million grand prize package.

The home is 1,005 square feet and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The prize package also includes gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-on-Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and $10,000 Esso gift card or $7,500 cash), a 2023 Tesla Model X Long Range, a 2023 Catalina 275 Sport Sailboat, $60,000 in travel from Travel Best Bets, and $900,000 cash.

The Sooke home package is one of nine grand prize options.

Other options include home packages in Courtenay, South Surrey, Langley, Kelowna, Vernon, two in Vancouver, and one grand prize option of $2.3 million in cash.

In addition to the grand prizes, there are three bonus draws (Feb. 24, March 10, and March 24) worth more than $30,000 each.

There is also an Early Bird prize package worth more than $300,000 (or $250,000 cash) and 50 Early Bird subsidiary prizes of $1,000 each.

Another way to support the lottery is by purchasing a Daily Cash Plus ticket, which gives purchasers the chance at one of the Daily Cash Plus prizes of $2,000 (Saturday-Thursday) or $5,000 every Friday. There are also three grand prizes of $25,000 apiece in the Daily Cash Draw – a total of $348,000 in winnings spread out through the course of 67 days, from April 29-July 1.

The 50/50 Plus is another option for participants. Last year, the winning 50/50 ticket received more than $1 million.

Other subsidiary draws include a Cars & Cash draw, a Travel & Shopping draw, and thousands of gift cards from numerous companies.

