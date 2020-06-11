EMCS principal Laura Fulton. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke principal reflects on year at EMCS

Graduating student says pandemic brought classmates closer together

The school year is coming to an unusual finish, but EMCS staff and graduates are looking at things through a positive lens.

Edward Milne Community School principal Laura Fulton said although it’s been an interesting past few months with the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s impressed with how quickly staff, students, and the community were able to pivot.

“It’s always a wonderful year, no matter what,” Fulton said. “We have an amazingly resilient grad class this year.”

She said throughout the class’s entire career at EMCS, the students have naturally been able to bounce back, and if things didn’t go as planned, they were always able to come up with new ideas until they could make it work.

“Times of crisis offer opportunity,” Fulton said. “They are entering an uncertain world, and creativity and flexibility are important skills now.”

Those entering the work force might have had to change plans because of the unpredictable economy, and some who were expecting to enter university in the fall may have to learn online. But regardless of what happens, they are supported by their school and their community, Fulton said.

“This time of rapid change can be an ideal scenario to create the world in front of us, and I know their entrepreneurial spirits are going to shine through.”

ALSO READ: Sooke council resurrects arts committee

Jayme Vivian, a graduate this year and historian for the ceremony, said her finish to school was not as she had pictured it, but it still turned out good.

Vivian noted that the unusual situation the pandemic inflicted upon her graduation year ended up bringing her classmates closer together.

“We all have something to relate to through this,” said Vivian.

“It has also taught me to be grateful for everything I have. Even though this year wasn’t what I imagined, at least everyone is healthy. It puts things into perspective.”

Vivian celebrated with her relatives by dressing up with her cousins and having a small family gathering. This year the graduation ceremony will be released in a video form, so Vivian and her family plan to use a projector and watch it together outside her home.

Reflecting on her time at EMCS, Vivian said she will miss the “family feel” that her school has.

“I am thankful for all the memories I made,” Vivian said. “I will miss the relationships with friends and teachers. I loved all the teachers at EMCS.”

Vivian plans to study social work at the University of Victoria and later become a counsellor.

Fulton said she’s looking forward to seeing what all the graduates will accomplish as they move forward.

“As much as times are tricky, I am excited to hear their stories and see what they come up with to make the world a wonderful place,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vic Theatre reopens for in-person screenings

Just Posted

Sooke principal reflects on year at EMCS

Graduating student says pandemic brought classmates closer together

Alleged drug trafficker passes out at Colwood intersection while driving: RCMP

Police find LSD, cocaine and methamphetamines on the driver

District of Sooke embarks on OCP review

Critics of the current plan say it’s wordy, inconsistent and contradictory

Saanich police investigating after man accused of making aggressive, sexual comments to women

Two incidents occurred a year apart near the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre

Vic Theatre reopens for in-person screenings

Theatre features travel-themed film series with limited seating

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

SOOKE HISTORY: Chasing celebrities with a touch of over-optimism

Sooke honoured by many celebrities in the past

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

Vancouver Island Mounties shut down ‘problem drug house’ to sound of cheers

Neighbours cheer when RCMP move in on nuisance house near downtown Nanaimo evening of June 10

PROGRESS 2020: Coulson Aviation keeps growing

Port Alberni is the hub of administration for the global aviation company

Most Read