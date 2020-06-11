Sooke principal reflects on year at EMCS

The school year is coming to an unusual finish, but EMCS staff and graduates are looking at things through a positive lens.

Edward Milne Community School principal Laura Fulton said although it’s been an interesting past few months with the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s impressed with how quickly staff, students, and the community were able to pivot.

“It’s always a wonderful year, no matter what,” Fulton said. “We have an amazingly resilient grad class this year.”

She said throughout the class’s entire career at EMCS, the students have naturally been able to bounce back, and if things didn’t go as planned, they were always able to come up with new ideas until they could make it work.

“Times of crisis offer opportunity,” Fulton said. “They are entering an uncertain world, and creativity and flexibility are important skills now.”

Those entering the work force might have had to change plans because of the unpredictable economy, and some who were expecting to enter university in the fall may have to learn online. But regardless of what happens, they are supported by their school and their community, Fulton said.

“This time of rapid change can be an ideal scenario to create the world in front of us, and I know their entrepreneurial spirits are going to shine through.”

Jayme Vivian, a graduate this year and historian for the ceremony, said her finish to school was not as she had pictured it, but it still turned out good.

Vivian noted that the unusual situation the pandemic inflicted upon her graduation year ended up bringing her classmates closer together.

“We all have something to relate to through this,” said Vivian.

“It has also taught me to be grateful for everything I have. Even though this year wasn’t what I imagined, at least everyone is healthy. It puts things into perspective.”

Vivian celebrated with her relatives by dressing up with her cousins and having a small family gathering. This year the graduation ceremony will be released in a video form, so Vivian and her family plan to use a projector and watch it together outside her home.

Reflecting on her time at EMCS, Vivian said she will miss the “family feel” that her school has.

“I am thankful for all the memories I made,” Vivian said. “I will miss the relationships with friends and teachers. I loved all the teachers at EMCS.”

Vivian plans to study social work at the University of Victoria and later become a counsellor.

Fulton said she’s looking forward to seeing what all the graduates will accomplish as they move forward.

“As much as times are tricky, I am excited to hear their stories and see what they come up with to make the world a wonderful place,” she said.

