Sooke Rotary Club eyes building gazebos for seniors with 2020 auction funds

Online auction takes place Nov. 27 to 29

The construction of two gazebos hangs in the balance for Ayre Manor Seniors Housing as the Sooke Rotary Club prepares to launch its annual auction at the end of November, available online for the first time.

“We want to help because there is no place for these seniors to meet with the ones they love,” said Roger Temple, chair of the auction committee. “Once word gets out that Ayre Manor needs help, there’s no stopping our people from lending a hand.”

Compared to previous years, the club has raised more than $40,000 during a sit-down dinner and show while a silent auction occurs. In the middle of the pandemic, Temple said he’s thankful any auction is taking place in 2020.

The Rotary auction’s original date was set in April, then rescheduled to October, then postponed to Temple’s dismay. With an aging group of volunteers and complying with COVID safety protocols, organizers knew they had to pivot online.

This year’s auction will be held for over three days from Nov. 27 to 29.

A whale-watching tour, an overnight sailing cruise along the Sooke coastline and a one-week stay at a resort in Canmore, Alta. are a few of the 125 items that are up for grabs on the website.

“You’re not only going to help the community, but you’ll be getting a good deal, too,” said Temple. “The people of Sooke are always generous no matter if they can give or not, and we hope they don’t miss out.”

The Rotary club hopes to hit its goal of $15,000. These funds will go towards building the two gazebos and be used to support scholarships and bursaries for graduating students from Edward Milne Community School, Sooke Food Bank and Sooke Backyard Garden Project.

The online auction doors fly open at 10 a.m on Nov. 27 and close at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Those interested in taking part can head over to www.32auctions.com/organizations/73057/auctions/90264.

