Seedy Saturday occurs on March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Seedy Saturday cultivates local food security

The event takes place on March 25 at Sooke Community Hall

Sooke Seedy Saturday cultivates a horn of plenty of ways to support local farmers and food security.

The annual event, which takes place March 25, aims to increase support for local farmers, food security, and local food production, said Ellen Lewers, acting president of the event’s sponsor, Sooke Region Food Chi Society.

‘It’s absolutely a wonderful family event that’s always jam-packed,” said Lewers, who’s been involved with the event for many years and has been a member and board member of Sooke Region Food Chi Society since its inception.

“It’s much looked forward to every year, and those who attended always say they just loved the experience.”

In addition to the usual tried and true assortment of seed vendors, seed exchanges, wild harvesters, food artisans, veggie starts and nurseries, there will be new vendors at this year’s event, which includes educational displays, activities for children, and a door prize.

Speaking as someone who’s been “entrenched in local farming for 36 years,” Lewers said it’s important to note that there’s also an educational component to Seedy Saturday.

“People from non-profits who support food security and local farming and members of the Sooke Region Food Chi Society will be on hand to answer questions and share information, as well as people from the Capital Regional District composting facility,” Lewers said. “We ask that people bring only local non-GMO seeds, plants and products they’ve grown themselves.”

ALSO READ: Sooke backyard food program returns

Sooke Seedy Saturday takes place at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in concert with the Sooke Fall Fair’s Healthy Food and Market. Admission is by donation.


