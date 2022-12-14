sig

Sooke staff recognized with long service awards

Award recipients have devoted more than 70 years of service to district

Nine employees of the District of Sooke recently received special recognition for their many years of service.

Combined, the employees have devoted more than 70 years of service to the district.

The award recipients included Medea Mills and Laura Hooper, with 15 years of service; Teresa Burket, 10 years; and Jessica Boquist, Angela Sinclair, Christina Handy, Carolyn Mushata, Benjamin Temple and Grayson Kerr, five years.

“On behalf of council, I wish to recognize and thank our staff for their long service with the district,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

“We recognize that we’re changing a lot in the municipality. There are a lot of things happening. There’s been a change in council, and some of your direct leadership has changed, but you’ve all found a way to hang in there with us and give your very best.


Sooke

