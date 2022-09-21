Sooke steps up with ‘bail money’ for Tour de Rock

Sooke RCMP Sgt. Kevin Shaw arrests Bev Lewis, manager of the Sooke Family Resource Society Thrift Store, at the Jail and Bail fundraiser on Sept. 10 that raised close to $24,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock. (Photo-contributed)

Sooke’s heart and generosity were on full display once again at the Jail and Bail fundraiser for Tour de Rock.

The event on Sept. 10 raised $23,666.89 for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock, which runs Sept. 24 to Oct. 7.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount raised and the community’s support,” said Lion’s Club fundraising co-chair Steve Wright, who was a rider in the 2014 Tour de Rock while serving as a sergeant with the West Shore RCMP. “It’s another great example of three local Lion’s Clubs coming together to raise an amazing total for a great cause. A lot of participants who got arrested for the event said they had a lot of fun and everyone we talked to enjoyed themselves.”

Sooke resident Karen Robinson, a constable with the Saanich Police Department who’s taking part in this year’s Tour de Rock, spent the day greeting the crowds of people who approached her with a beaming smile that could be seen across the street from Evergreen Centre, where the event took place.

“I was overwhelmed with gratitude at how our Sooke community rallied together to raise funds for this incredible cause,” Robinson said. “So many laughs were shared by all when the magistrate issued out his draconian sentences in between frequent pauses for ‘refreshments.’ What really touched me were the stories shared with me by friends and strangers alike about their individual experiences with cancer and how it has touched their lives.”

Robinson said the first-hand accounts of how Camp Goodtimes provided them and their children a much-needed break from the daily struggles of facing childhood cancer, treatment and long hospital stays are a source of inspiration for the upcoming ride.

“At the end of the day, the money raised brought my personal fundraising total to over $35,000,” she noted. “To all involved, I offer my humble thanks.”

Wright was pleased to see Premier John Horgan in attendance as well.

“It’s really nice that John took the time to attend and talk to so many of his constituents,” Wright said. “The premier made a nice donation with a personal cheque, and fortunately for him, enough people stepped up to make sure he made bail.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at bit.ly/3DWLELF.

ALSO READ: Tour de Rock rider has special bond to Sooke



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Tour de RockWest Shore