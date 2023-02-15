T'Sou-ke First Nation artist Shelly Davies (left) and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait unveil the sign for Ravens Ridge Park. The new park is located at 2430 Phillips Rd. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke unveils Ravens Ridge Park, paying tribute to Indigenous ties to the land

The District of Sooke has named a recreation area along Phillips Road as Ravens Ridge Park and unveiled a sign created by a First Nation artist.

The park, at 2430 Phillips Rd., is four hectares in size and includes a multi-use sport box and expansion potential.

A housing subdivision in 2014 provided the land for the park.

In keeping with the origins of the land where ravens abound and play, the park name was chosen with support from the T’Sou-ke Nation. Ravens are important in First Nation culture and folklore.

T’Sou-ke Nation artist Shelly Davies created artwork for the sign.

“Council wanted to do more about recognizing who we share the land with and how that is tied to the land, which is why we were grateful to have the T’-Sou-ke artist involved,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

