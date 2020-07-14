Sooke Writers Collective releases new anthology

The Sooke Writers Collective have released its annual anthology - Lucky Number Seven. (File photo)

Today is your lucky day, Sooke writing enthusiasts.

Sooke Writers Collective has released its seventh annual anthology, Lucky Number Seven, comprised of stories and poems from members of the collective, and winners of the EMCS student writing contest.

Award-winning authors such as David Reichhels, Jim Bottomley and Nancy Davies, are featured in the book, along with works from poet Wendy Morton. Student work includes Marin Clarkston, Hana Pauzé, Emma Westcott, and Trinity Salsman.

The Sooke Writers Collective has been staying in touch throughout the pandemic through Zoom meetings and is planning upcoming endeavors such as live story readings on YouTube.

Proceeds of anthology sales support future student writing contest prizes, a 2021 anthology and writing events for the benefit of the community.

The book is available at the Sooke Region Museum, Artisans Garden, Barking Dog Studio, and Sooke Arts Council gallery. Visit sookewriters.com to buy the book online.

