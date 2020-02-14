Seed The City trial program is a hit with students at Reynolds Secondary. (Photo provided from LifeCycles Project)

Students to learn urban agriculture across Greater Victoria

Vancouver Foundation gives Life Cycles Project funding for an urban agriculture mentorship program

A new program called Seed The City has received three years worth of funding from Vancouver Foundation. The Vancouver Foundation works to create healthy living in communities across B.C.

Seed The City is an “urban agriculture mentorship program where students receive high school credit.” High school students can gain pre-employment skills, explore career pathways in urban agriculture, and become part of the local food movement.

The program was tested at Reynolds Secondary, with one Grade 10 student saying: “I have gained a ton of really useful skills that will allow me to make healthier choices for my whole life.”

From September to December, 125 students participated in the program, learning how to garden and micro-farm.

Victoria

