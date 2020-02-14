Students to learn urban agriculture across Greater Victoria

Vancouver Foundation gives Life Cycles Project funding for an urban agriculture mentorship program

Seed The City trial program is a hit with students at Reynolds Secondary. (Photo provided from LifeCycles Project)

A new program called Seed The City has received three years worth of funding from Vancouver Foundation. The Vancouver Foundation works to create healthy living in communities across B.C.

Seed The City is an “urban agriculture mentorship program where students receive high school credit.” High school students can gain pre-employment skills, explore career pathways in urban agriculture, and become part of the local food movement.

We are excited to announce that we've received 3 years of funding from the @VancouverFdn for Seed the City, an urban agriculture mentorship program where students receive high school credit with @SD61Careers! Feeling pumped! @topsoileatlocal @FriendlyFuture @Coast_Capital pic.twitter.com/gYGHz3xb1w — LifeCycles Project (@LifeCyclesPrjct) February 5, 2020

The program was tested at Reynolds Secondary, with one Grade 10 student saying: “I have gained a ton of really useful skills that will allow me to make healthier choices for my whole life.”

From September to December, 125 students participated in the program, learning how to garden and micro-farm.

