Tea nad Symphony a treat for the senses

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing a sweet and edible musical treat just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For the first time since 2020, the renowned orchestra is presenting Tea and Symphony, an annual event that combines the best in classical music with the tradition of a British high tea.

In keeping with the event’s theme, Sooke Philharmonic conductor Yariv Aloni has selected a program of lively works by British composers Purcell, Elgar, Percy Grainger, and Hayden Wood. Excerpts from the English Suite by Sir CHH Parry – well known for his choral songs Jerusalem and I Was Glad – are also on the menu, which includes a tasty assortment of sweet and savoury finger foods, and tea and coffee prepared by the Sooke Lioness Club.

Sooke resident Sue Hyslop, a longtime SPO supporter, said Tea and Symphony is one of her favourite events.

“It’s a delightful afternoon of English tea room-style treats attractively served and enhanced by light classical music played by orchestra members,” she said. “I look forward to it every year.”

The event takes place on Feb. 12 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sooke Community Hall at 2037 Sheilds Rd.

Tickets cost $40 and are available at sookephil.ca/spo-concerts, Sooke Pharmasave and Little Vienna Bakery.

Organizers suggest purchasing tickets as soon as possible because the event sells out every year.

MusicSookeWest Shore

