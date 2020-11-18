Pop-rocker Carla Olive will perform at the Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse on Saturday (Nov. 21). (Carla Olive - Facebook)

Pop-rocker Carla Olive will perform at the Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse on Saturday (Nov. 21). (Carla Olive - Facebook)

Top 5: Pop-rocker Carla Olive plays at Sooke coffeehouse

Some suggestions for your week ahead

MUSIC

Pop-rocker Carla Olive brings her dynamic musical abilities to this Saturday’s (Nov. 21) Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse.

Olive lives in Victoria, where she performs regularly in a handful of venues both solo and with her rock trio. Her latest project, St. Cecilia, is an all-female rock band covering women in rock music.

With more than 20 years on the music scene, Olive has produced six albums and has performed at countless venues and festivals all over North America.

The coffeehouse is presented on Zoom at 7 p.m.

For further information, please check out the Sooke Folk Music Society’s website at www.sookefolkmusicsociety.com/wp/.

•••

CHRISTMAS

The Biggest Little Market & Craft Fair goes virtual this year.

It will be online Friday (Nov. 20) and Saturday (Nov. 28). A one-day studio craft tour will follow on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, please go online to SookeFallFair.ca.

•••

STORYTIME

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Monday and Friday morning.

The event includes songs, stories, fingerplay and puppets.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30.

•••

WILDLIFE

Spawning salmon have returned to local rivers and streams.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon is to visit the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre’s grounds, where you can get up close and personal with local wildlife, including salmon.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the centre is closed this year, but many informational signs are still on the trails and grounds.

Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre is at 2895 Sooke River Rd.

•••

SHOPPING

The Sooke Winter Market continues on the Sooke Region Museum grounds on Saturday (Nov. 21).

Vendors will sell art, clothing, jewelry and body care products. Food vendors will also be on site.

The market takes place every Saturday until Dec. 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For those interested in applying as a vendor, please email programs@sookeregionmuseum.com for more information.

•••

Do you have an item for the Top 5? Email submissions to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

community calendarSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Merville avian rescue shelter seeing spike in victims of rat poisoning ingestion

Just Posted

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of the Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant joins Rebecca Mersereau at her victory party when the latter was elected to council in 2018. Plant, returned as chair, and Mersereau elected vice-chair, now lead the Capital Regional District board.
Two Saanich councillors now lead CRD board

Colin Chair acclaimed as chair, Rebececca Mersereau elected vice-chair by board members

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes is calling out a group of “poker grinches” whose gathering of 10 people was disbanded by police on Nov. 14 because he worries their behaviour could ruin the holiday season for all. (Pixabay)
Mayor worries Saanich ‘poker grinches’ will steal holiday season

Police break up poker game for pandemic violations, issue $2,300 ticket

When the wind howls, trees can come down and may bring power lines with them. (Black Press Media file photo)
Storms prompt downed power line warning from BC Hydro

‘Stay back 10 metres and dial 911,’ in event of damaged electrical lines, poles

The City of Victoria announced the official opening of Agamemnon and Eleni Kasapi Park in the South Jubilee neighbourhood on Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Jeremy Loveday)
Purchase of South Jubilee park funds new UVic scholarships

Victoria residents have a new park and UVic has two new scholarships

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Ultramarathoner Jerry Hughes looks positive as he finishes his 98th lap of the Cowichan Sportsplex track on Sunday, Nov. 15, the first day of his bid to break the Canadian six-day running record. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Six-day running record bid still going strong at Cowichan Sportsplex

Two records have already fallen as Jerry Hughes pushes on

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

This fence wasn’t built for water, but try telling that to a king tide that tangled with a rainstorm on Nov. 17. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels in Coal Harbour

The North Island hamlet withstood the phenomena, but it was unlike any they’d seen before

(Stock photo)
Police on Vancouver Island investigating ‘dangerous’ thefts from traffic lights

At least four cases where batteries were stolen from lights or electronic signs

Dane Stanway. (IHIT)
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Dane Stanway has been missing since spring 2016

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

Most Read