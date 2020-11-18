Top 5: Pop-rocker Carla Olive plays at Sooke coffeehouse

Some suggestions for your week ahead

Pop-rocker Carla Olive will perform at the Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse on Saturday (Nov. 21). (Carla Olive - Facebook)

MUSIC

Pop-rocker Carla Olive brings her dynamic musical abilities to this Saturday’s (Nov. 21) Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse.

Olive lives in Victoria, where she performs regularly in a handful of venues both solo and with her rock trio. Her latest project, St. Cecilia, is an all-female rock band covering women in rock music.

With more than 20 years on the music scene, Olive has produced six albums and has performed at countless venues and festivals all over North America.

The coffeehouse is presented on Zoom at 7 p.m.

For further information, please check out the Sooke Folk Music Society’s website at www.sookefolkmusicsociety.com/wp/.

•••

CHRISTMAS

The Biggest Little Market & Craft Fair goes virtual this year.

It will be online Friday (Nov. 20) and Saturday (Nov. 28). A one-day studio craft tour will follow on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, please go online to SookeFallFair.ca.

•••

STORYTIME

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Monday and Friday morning.

The event includes songs, stories, fingerplay and puppets.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30.

•••

WILDLIFE

Spawning salmon have returned to local rivers and streams.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon is to visit the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre’s grounds, where you can get up close and personal with local wildlife, including salmon.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the centre is closed this year, but many informational signs are still on the trails and grounds.

Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre is at 2895 Sooke River Rd.

•••

SHOPPING

The Sooke Winter Market continues on the Sooke Region Museum grounds on Saturday (Nov. 21).

Vendors will sell art, clothing, jewelry and body care products. Food vendors will also be on site.

The market takes place every Saturday until Dec. 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For those interested in applying as a vendor, please email programs@sookeregionmuseum.com for more information.

•••

Do you have an item for the Top 5? Email submissions to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

community calendarSooke