Patrons and vendors enjoy the Sooke Night Market in this file photo from 2018. The market it began this year’s season on JUly 2. (Dawn Gibson - Sooke News Mirror)

Top 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Shopping

It’s back!

The Sooke Night Market returned on July 2 after a month’s delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s offering is a “back to our roots” market with only farmers, food producers (baked goods, preserves), and food trucks.

The market is following provincial health pandemic rules.

The Sooke Night Market is located on the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, at 2070 Phillips Rd., from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday.

Community

The Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative Speaker Series makes its summer entrance, beginning this Tuesday (July 21).

Running for four successive Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., the 45-minute sessions at John Phillips Memorial Park will feature a talk and group discussion led by members of the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative.

This week’s speakers are Rick Eby and Andy Schell, who will speak on identity and worth.

Recreation

Walking is a great way to improve your overall health. Experts say walking 30 minutes a day can increase cardiovascular fitness, reduce excess body fat, and boost endurance.

Luckily for those living in Sooke, the community offers friendly neighbourhoods and well-maintained trails and parks for walking.

So if your looking for something to do this weekend, take a hike.

Family

Pitch a tent.

Camping has become a thing during the coronavirus pandemic, and with many campgrounds from Sooke to Port Renfrew, there’s plenty of opportunity for fun.

And while it can be challenging to get into a provincial campground so late in the season, there are other options.

You can pitch a tent along the beach on many shorelines between Jordan River and Port Renfrew, as part of the provincial park system. Better yet, camp at home in your own backyard adventure.

Sports

Saltwater fishing in Sooke in July can be exciting. Large chinook are moving through the Strait of Georgia headed for their home rivers to spawn in the fall finally, and Secretary Island can be a great place to troll for the large spring/chinook. So head out to the local waters, drop a line, and enjoy.


