TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Family

It’s Father’s Day this weekend, and the Royal Canadian Legion is celebrating with two events the whole family can enjoy.

On Friday (June 19), the Legion kicks off the celebration with a Father’s Day Steak Night. The dinner includes a steak, potato, coleslaw and garlic toast. Yum. Tickets, at $20 apiece, are pre-sold in packs of four or six.

The Legion hosts a Father’s Day Breakfast on Sunday (June 21) from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion is located at 6726 Eustace Rd.

Reading

The Vancouver Island Region Library opened its doors last week for the first time since March.

But you need to make an appointment to get your library fix.

Appointments can be booked on Tuesday from 2 t0 4 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

If you want to return library materials, returns are accepted Tuesday noon to 8 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions? Go online to www.virl.bc.ca/takeout, email info@virl.bc.ca, or call 1-877-415-8475.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke is located at 2065 Anna Marie Rd.

Shopping

Looking for some fresh country produce? Look no farther than the Sooke Country Market.

Local farmers sell their fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, edible plants and seedlings at the corner of Eustace and Otter Point roads every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Meditation

Goat yoga is baa-ck at Shirley on Sunday (June 21), giving participants a chance to get in a good stretch while bonding with some adorable four-legged friends.

Dana Haydon, who founded Vancouver Island Goat Yoga earlier this year with her partner Mat Mctaggart, says she’s looking forward to getting things started again.

The classes cost $30 and run from 2 to 3 p.m. at Pioneer Park across from the Shirley Community Hall. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, please visit the Vancouver Island Goat Yoga Facebook page.

Charity

Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Admiral RC Waller hosts an ongoing bottle drive at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. The bottle drive supports both the cadet unit and the Legion.

Beverage containers can be dropped off at the bottle bin in front of the Legion or text 778-399-0771 for pick up.



