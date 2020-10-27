The Nightmare Before Christmas is the featured presentation in the first-ever Drive-In Movie and Concert Event, hosted by Harmony Project Sooke on Saturday (Oct. 31) at the SEAPARC parking lot. (Contributed photo)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is the featured presentation in the first-ever Drive-In Movie and Concert Event, hosted by Harmony Project Sooke on Saturday (Oct. 31) at the SEAPARC parking lot. (Contributed photo)

TOP 5: Suggestions for your week ahead

We've got your weekend plans covered

FAMILY

You’re invited to a spooktacular evening on Halloween.

The first-ever Drive-In Movie and Concert Event, hosted by Harmony Project Sooke, takes place Saturday (Oct. 31) from 5 to 9 p.m. at the SEAPARC parking lot.

The audience will be treated to The Nightmare Before Christmas, an animated musical dark fantasy film produced by Tim Burton. The evening will also feature performances by HPS strings and drumline students.

Need more info? Contact HPS at www.harmonyprojectsooke.ca.

•••

MUSIC

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra releases a new online concert on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The concert, Ode to Autumn, features four small ensembles that have been rehearsing separately following physical distancing protocols.

The repertoire includes Serenade for Strings and Elegy, Op. 58 – Elgar; Irish Melody – Frank Bridge; English Folk Song Suite and Charterhouse Suite – Vaughan Williams; and Trois Pièces for Woodwind Quartet – Eugene Bozza.

Audiences watching the videos are encouraged to donate to the SPO. Contributions of more than $25 receive a tax receipt.

•••

ART

The work of artist Michel DesRochers is featured in the Sooke Arts Council Gallery new show Gratitude & Roots.

“My inspiration emanates from deep inside the subjects I paint. The buildings, boats, water, trees etc. speak to me in such a way that absorbs my thoughts and ability to portray whatever is in front of me. This is difficult to verbalize because it is a feeling. That is why I paint,” says DesRochers, a Sooke artist.

The Gratitude & Roots show also features the work of other Sooke Arts Council members.

The Sooke Arts Council Gallery is at the corner of Church Road and Highway 14. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•••

OUTDOORS

Spawning salmon have returned to local rivers and streams.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon is to visit the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre’s grounds, where you can get up close and personal with local wildlife, including salmon.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the centre is closed this year, but there are still lots of informational signs on the trails and grounds.

Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre is at 2895 Sooke River Rd.

•••

STORYTIME

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Monday and Friday morning.

The event includes songs, stories, fingerplay and puppets.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

•••

