The work of artist Michel DesRochers is featured in the Sooke Arts Council Gallery new show Gratitude & Roots. (Pixabay photo)

TOP 5: Suggestions for your week ahead

We’ve got your weekend plans covered

ART

The work of artist Michel DesRochers is featured in the Sooke Arts Council Gallery new show Gratitude & Roots.

“My inspiration emanates from deep inside the subjects I paint. The buildings, boats, water, trees etc. speak to me in such a way that absorbs my thoughts and ability to portray whatever is in front of me. This is difficult to verbalize because it is a feeling. That is why I paint,” says DesRochers, a Sooke artist.

The Gratitude & Roots show also features the work of other Sooke Arts Council members.

The Sooke Arts Council Gallery is at the corner of Church Road and Highway 14. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•••

REMEMBRANCE

The Royal Canadian Legion is taking the unprecedented step of discouraging Canadians from attending Remembrance Day (Nov. 11) ceremonies this year as COVID-19 upends the traditional ways of honouring those who sacrificed their lives for Canada.

That includes Sooke, where the legion will hold a virtual service without veterans, military personnel, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides or Sea Cadets. The parade is also cancelled.

The virtual Remembrance Day starts at 10:50 a.m. on the Legion’s Facebook page.

•••

OUTDOORS

Spawning salmon have returned to local rivers and streams.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon is to visit the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre’s grounds, where you can get up close and personal with local wildlife, including salmon.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the centre is closed this year, but there are still many informational signs on the trails and grounds.

Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre is at 2895 Sooke River Rd.

•••

STORYTIME

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Monday and Friday morning.

The event includes songs, stories, fingerplay and puppets.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

•••

calendarSooke

