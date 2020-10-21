TOP 5: Suggestions for your week ahead

The provincial election is front-and-centre on Saturday (Oct. 24).

Four men are running for election – NDP incumbent John Horgan, Green Party candidate Gord Baird, Liberal Kelly Darwin and Tyson Strandlund of the Communist Party of B.C.

So far, hundreds of thousands of voters have cast ballots in mail and advance polls.

There are several places to vote on Saturday in the Sooke Region: CRD Building Otter Point; Edward Milne Community School; Port Renfrew Community Centre, Shirley Community Hall and the Sooke Community Hall.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

•••

OUTDOORS

Spawning salmon have returned to local rivers and streams.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon is to visit the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre’s grounds, where you can get up close and personal with local wildlife, including salmon.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the centre is closed this year, but there is still lots of informational signs on the trails and grounds.

Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre is at 2895 Sooke River Rd.

•••

SPORTS

The DeMamiel Creek Golf Course is extending its season for at least another two weeks due to good weather and player demand.

The nine-hole course is owned and operated by SEAPARC and is excellent for people of all ages and capabilities.

To learn more about the golf course, please go online to www.crd.bc.ca/seaparc.

•••

STORYTIME

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Monday and Friday morning.

The event includes songs, stories, fingerplay and puppets.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

•••

FAMILY

Pemberton Holmes is getting ready for Halloween with a kids’ colouring contest.

Please drop by the company’s real estate office at 6716 West Coast Rd. to pick up a colouring sheet (or download it off its Facebook page) and drop it off fully coloured by Oct. 29.

The most creative wins one of three spooky prize baskets.

•••

Do you have an item for Top 5? Email submissions to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

calendarSooke