Looking for a new family Christmas tradition? At the Brooks Christmas Tree Farm on Whiffin Spit Road, customers are welcome to come in and cut down their own tree. (Pixabay photo)

TOP 5: We’ve got your weekend plans covered, Sooke

Some suggestions for your week ahead

FAMILY

You know the holiday season is around the corner when the Brooks Christmas Tree Farm opens.

At the Brooks Christmas Tree Farm on Whiffin Spit Road, customers are welcome to come in and cut down their own tree, and owner Pat Brooks is happy to lend a good hand saw to make that happen.

The Christmas tree farm is open from Nov. 15 to Dec. 24. You can cut your tree between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

•••

SHOPPING

The Sooke Winter Market returns to the Sooke Region Museum grounds on Saturday (Nov. 14).

Vendors will sell art, clothing, jewelry and body care products. Food vendors will also be on site.

The market takes place over four Saturdays, on Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For those interested in applying as a vendor, please email programs@sookeregionmuseum.com for more information.

•••

HIKING

The Sooke Region is home to countless hiking trails, and one of the best places to explore is Sea to Sea Regional Park.

The Sea to Sea is the second largest of the regional parks. The park features 57 kilometres of designated hiking, mountain biking and equestrian trails.

Need a map or more info? Please go online to crd.bc.ca.

•••

STORYTIME

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Monday and Friday morning.

The event includes songs, stories, fingerplay and puppets.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

•••

OUTDOORS

Spawning salmon have returned to local rivers and streams.

The best place to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon is to visit the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre’s grounds, where you can get up close and personal with local wildlife, including salmon.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the centre is closed this year, but many informational signs are still on the trails and grounds.

Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre is at 2895 Sooke River Rd.

•••

community calendar

