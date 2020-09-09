The Sooke Sailing Association is offering free sailing days for youth. (Contributed photo)

The Sooke Fall Fair, like many community events this year, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop organizers from putting a stop to everything.

One event – a Scarecrow competition – is celebrated on Saturday (Sept. 12) when participants bring their artistic creations to John Phillips Memorial Park to be judged by the public.

For more information on the Sooke Fall Fair, please go online to www.sookefallfair.ca.

Charity

Are you looking to get rid of those empty cans and bottles in the garage?

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club is hosting a week-long bottle drive at the Sooke RCMP detachment until Saturday (Sept. 12). Donations can be made from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is in support of Cops for Cancer and Sooke Harbourside Lions Club charities.

Recreation

It’s nearly fall, and everything is buzzing at SEAPARC Leisure Complex.

The recreation centre paused during the pandemic’s early stages but now is back with fitness classes, swimming, and soon ice skating (Sept. 15).

To learn more about the centre’s COVID-19 protocol, please telephone 250-642-8000 or go online to www.seaparc.ca.

Sports

The Sooke Sailing Association is providing free sailing days for up to 15o children, ages six to 19.

The lessons are offered in a safe and physically distanced environment.

Check out the sailing associations calendar for dates and start times.

The Sooke Sailing Association is located at Park Isle Marine, 7369 West Coast Rd. The association’s email address is www.sookesailing.com.

Shopping

Anyone looking for fresh veggies and other goodies can check out the Sooke Country Market.

The market, located at John Phillips Memorial Park every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, attracts residents and visitors from April through October each year.

Farmers’ markets are considered an essential service under the B.C. state of emergency and are expected to comply with hygienic practices and physical distancing to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

•••

Do you have an item for Top 5? Email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

Events

