Traditional Sooke Santa Parade to return, for now, with COVID precautions

Holiday event planned for Dec. 5

Sooke’s annual Santa Parade returns on Dec. 5, but with pandemic protocols in place. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke plans to bring back its traditional Santa Parade on Dec. 5, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

Spectators may once again watch holiday floats, community groups, and marching bands parade downtown. Organizers will monitor provincial COVID-19 guidance for any new safety rules, says the Sooke Lions Club, the event organizer.

“We are planning on doing it, so long as Dr. (Bonnie ) Henry says we can do it,” said Steve Wright, a Sooke Lions Club member.

The District of Sooke contributes up to $5,000 toward parade expenses and a $5,000 honorarium to the Lions club.

But while the parade is likely a go, other events surrounding it at Evergreen Centre might be cancelled due to pandemic regulations, including free hot chocolate, hot dogs and entertainment.

Earlier this year, the Lions club announced the cancellation of the popular Breakfast with Santa, usually held in early December.

