Tucked-away Colwood park gets new piece of public art

New reproduced painting by Linda Simrose graces the south side of Lagoon Market

Visitors to Colwood’s Wickheim Park have a new piece of public art to enjoy thanks to local artist Linda Simrose. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood has a new piece of public art thanks to a collaboration between the city, local artists and businesses, which the city hopes to refine and continue.

Local artist Linda Simrose’s painting A Fondness for Trees now graces the south side of the Lagoon Market on Metchosin Road, and is on full display for all who stroll through Wickheim Park.

The display is the result of a call for public art submissions through the Coast Collective Arts Society. Simrose’s work was selected and the process began to convert the 20” by 30” painting into the far larger work now on display.

Staff from Island Blue Print scanned the original painting in high-resolution, which allowed SignPad to reproduce the work onto aluminum panels to be installed on the wall.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with local arts groups and businesses to pique people’s interest, highlight special places, encourage conversation, and continue to strengthen the fabric of our community through the work of talented local artists,” Mayor Rob Martin said in a release.

The city plans to continue installing public art around the community and encourages residents to reach out with suggestions for new locations. Photos can be posted on social media with the tag #CreativeColwood, or through the city’s online action request form available at colwood.ca/ActionRequest.

