Visitors to Colwood’s Wickheim Park have a new piece of public art to enjoy thanks to local artist Linda Simrose. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

Visitors to Colwood’s Wickheim Park have a new piece of public art to enjoy thanks to local artist Linda Simrose. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

Tucked-away Colwood park gets new piece of public art

New reproduced painting by Linda Simrose graces the south side of Lagoon Market

The City of Colwood has a new piece of public art thanks to a collaboration between the city, local artists and businesses, which the city hopes to refine and continue.

Local artist Linda Simrose’s painting A Fondness for Trees now graces the south side of the Lagoon Market on Metchosin Road, and is on full display for all who stroll through Wickheim Park.

The display is the result of a call for public art submissions through the Coast Collective Arts Society. Simrose’s work was selected and the process began to convert the 20” by 30” painting into the far larger work now on display.

Staff from Island Blue Print scanned the original painting in high-resolution, which allowed SignPad to reproduce the work onto aluminum panels to be installed on the wall.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with local arts groups and businesses to pique people’s interest, highlight special places, encourage conversation, and continue to strengthen the fabric of our community through the work of talented local artists,” Mayor Rob Martin said in a release.

The city plans to continue installing public art around the community and encourages residents to reach out with suggestions for new locations. Photos can be posted on social media with the tag #CreativeColwood, or through the city’s online action request form available at colwood.ca/ActionRequest.

READ MORE: Astrocolor completes lineup for Colwood’s Eats and Beats Beach Party

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtCity of Colwood,Visual ArtsWest Shore

Previous story
Family and friends honour Ucluelet’s Coastal Cowboy

Just Posted

The opening day of the Sooke Fine Arts Show drew an appreciative crowd of art lovers and onlookers. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)
PHOTOS: Sooke Fine Arts Show draws a crowd on opening day

West Shore RCMP Const. Cole Brewer worked with Joseph Seward of the Songhees Nation to develop a new uniform patch which identifies officers as police in both English and Lekwungen. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
New West Shore RCMP uniform patch features Lekwungen translation

David Foster will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in September. Foster is shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Pop diva collaborator David Foster headed into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

The wind turbine buoy, deployed by UVic’s Pacific Regional Institute for Marine Energy Discovery and pictured on a sunny day off the coast of south Oak Bay, has been collecting wind data since last November to help coastal communities explore renewable energy sources and shift away from diesel power. (Courtesy of Wesley Roe)
Buoy gathering wind data near Victoria will undergo maintenance

Pop-up banner image ×