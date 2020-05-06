United Way, Bay Centre team up to fill pantries

One for one program offers food through Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund

The Bay Centre and United Way have teamed up for a new #FeedOurCommunityBayCentre campaign.

With every Earls Kitchen + Bar Grocery Kit purchased until May 11, the Bay Centre will donate a custom grocery kit to a local family or senior in need through United Way’s Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund.

“I’m thrilled to be able to help out the community with the Bay Centre’s Feed Our Community program,” said Darlene Hollstein, general manager of the Bay Centre, in a video posted on #GivingTuesday May 5.

Purchase a “One for One” Earls Grocery kit with a selection of packs, including a $28 pack including dairy and eggs, a produce pack for $36, and a pizza party for $20. Find the full list online at uwgv.ca/feedourcommunity.

Email ebaycenter@earls.ca to place the order and receive a confirmation email to arrange pick-up.

The campaign runs until May 11 or while quantities last. To donate without purchase, visit www.uwgv.ca/feedyyj.

READ ALSO: United Way Greater Victoria launches Local Love in a Global Crisis


Most Read