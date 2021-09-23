Deborah Banks and Dale Miller won $500,000 in the Aug. 20, 2021 Lotto Max draw. Photo supplied.

Deborah Banks and Dale Miller won $500,000 in the Aug. 20, 2021 Lotto Max draw. Photo supplied.

Vancouver Island co-workers share $500,000 lottery win

Comox Valley co-workers Deborah Banks and Dale Miller are sharing feelings of complete disbelief along with $500,000 after the two picked up a ticket for the Aug. 20 Lotto Max draw and matched all four numbers to win the top Extra prize.

While the two live in different cities – Banks, from Cumberland, and Miller, from Comox – they work together in Fanny Bay and purchased the ticket at the Buckley Bay Beachcomber.

Banks woke up her friend to share the good news, after scanning the ticket from home on the BCLC Lotto! app.

“My first thoughts were, ‘it’s a joke, it’s too early in the morning for this,’” Miller said.

“My first thoughts were, ‘this can’t be true,’” Banks added.

Banks said sometimes the two select numbers that are meaningful to them when they play together, but this ticket was a Quick Pick.

The friends celebrated by treating their families to dinner.

hey share similar plans for their unexpected prize: paying off their mortgages and saving for retirement.

“Awesome! Totally awesome – still doesn’t feel real,” Miller said.

“It’s a dream come true,” Banks added.

ALSO: Former B.C. lottery director says he’s ‘whistleblower’ on money laundering at casinos

Comox Valley

Previous story
Brentwood Bay man wins over $600,000 in online jackpot

Just Posted

John Phillips Memorial Park, located at 2201 Otter Point Rd., serves a wide range of community needs. The Sooke Lions Club is proposing a community centre for the seven-hectare park. (File – District of Sooke)
Sooke will seek public input on John Phillips Memorial Park

Potts Pilsner, crafted by Victoria brewery Moon Under Water, scored gold at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards. (Courtesy Moon Under Water Brewery)
Moon Under Water doubles up as Greater Victoria breweries named among the best in Canada

Pacific FC continued to ride a wave of historic wins on Wednesday night as they staved off a stampede from the Calgary Cavalry and advanced to the Canadian Championship semifinals. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore Wave: Pacific FC shoots past Cavalry FC to Canadian Championship semis

Students at certain Greater Victoria schools have faced a high number of exposures since their return to class two weeks ago. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dozens of COVID-19 exposures reported in Greater Victoria schools since classes began