The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) doors are closed but their online "shelves" are open.

Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

We’ve got all the links to make it easier for you

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches remain closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still have much to offer VIRL cardholders across their library system.

From existing online resources to new and enhanced offerings, VIRL will continue to offer services, amenities and entertainment to help in these challenging times.

Here are some of the newest services and enhancements VIRL has made available:

Online Registration

Online registration is available for anyone who wants to take advantage of VIRL’s online resources. A library card is your gateway to ebooks, audiobooks, streaming movies and TV, music, and more.

Sign up here: https://virl.bc.ca/get-help/get-a-card/

24/7 WiFi

To help everyone stay connected, VIRL is now offering 24/7 WiFi outside its branches for as long as they are able to. Those taking advantage of this service are reminded to follow all social distancing protocols as mandated by health authorities.

Overdrive

VIRL has added unlimited copies of ebooks and audiobooks available on a wide selection of popular titles — no holds, no waitlists.

Other online resources at VIRL:

RBDigital

Access to thousands of downloadable audiobooks and magazines.

Lynda.com

Lynda.com offers courses with a focus on skills for business, creative industries, education, information technology, software, and web development. The tutorials are high quality and led by industry experts.

Find Lynda.com in their All Databases section.

Press Reader

The world’s largest online newspaper and magazine kiosk, where you can browse and read hundreds of full-content premium newspapers and magazines from around the globe.

IndieFlix

This streaming movie service provides unlimited access to award-winning shorts, feature films, and documentaries from major festivals such as Sundance, Tribeca, Cannes.

Tumblebooks

Teachers and homeschoolers can find free educational ebooks for students from kindergarten to high school. No library card is required to access Tumblebooks.

Mango Languages

Mango immerses you in real, everyday conversations in 45 different language courses, including Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Mandarin Chinese, and Spanish.

Music

Access millions of downloadable and streaming music from Freegal Music and the Naxos music library.

“Social distancing can be a lonely experience for our customers, and VIRL staff have been working hard to find new, innovative, and exciting ways to help,” says VIRL’s Executive Director, Rosemary Bonanno. “Your libraries remain as places you can turn to for support, services, and connection. We will continue to innovate in the face of the fluid and unpredictable landscape we find ourselves in as a result of COVID-19.”

We’ve got a lot more to keep you engaged, entertained and informed in these uncertain times. Be sure to follow VIRL on social media, check our website regularly at virl.bc.ca

Or sign up for our monthly eNewsletter for tips, tricks, recommendations, and stories from across our system.

We’re here for you, just like always.

RELATED: Vancouver Island Regional Library issues notices of layoff to most staff

