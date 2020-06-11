The Vic Theatre is reopening to the public with limited seating and an online concession. (Twitter/@thegirltrish)

Vic Theatre reopens for in-person screenings

Theatre features travel-themed film series with limited seating

The Vic Theatre is reopening after a forced closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 12, the theatre is featuring a series of travel-themed films starting with Lost in Paris, a French film directed by Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon and, The Trip to Greece, a 2020 comedy by Michael Winterbottom.

On June 13 the theatre begins showings of The World Before Your Feet, a documentary about a man’s walking adventures through New York City.

The theatre has limited seating options and an online concession. Tickets can be bought in person no later than 30 minutes before showtime. With COVID-19 restrictions easing in the province, the theatre is one of many Victoria organizations opening its doors with safety precautions and restrictions in place.

The Vic Theatre moved online during the pandemic, streaming films through an online platform with the Victoria Film Festival. Those films can still be watched online at victoriafilmfestival.com.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Precautions being taken, Victoria shows going on so far

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentCoronavirusEntertainmentTheatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tiny whimsical village finds home along Sooke pathway
Next story
Sooke principal reflects on year at EMCS

Just Posted

Sooke principal reflects on year at EMCS

Graduating student says pandemic brought classmates closer together

Alleged drug trafficker passes out at Colwood intersection while driving: RCMP

Police find LSD, cocaine and methamphetamines on the driver

District of Sooke embarks on OCP review

Critics of the current plan say it’s wordy, inconsistent and contradictory

Saanich police investigating after man accused of making aggressive, sexual comments to women

Two incidents occurred a year apart near the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre

Vic Theatre reopens for in-person screenings

Theatre features travel-themed film series with limited seating

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

SOOKE HISTORY: Chasing celebrities with a touch of over-optimism

Sooke honoured by many celebrities in the past

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

Vancouver Island Mounties shut down ‘problem drug house’ to sound of cheers

Neighbours cheer when RCMP move in on nuisance house near downtown Nanaimo evening of June 10

PROGRESS 2020: Coulson Aviation keeps growing

Port Alberni is the hub of administration for the global aviation company

Most Read