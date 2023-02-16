(Black Press Media File Photo)

VicPD seeks public’s help in identifying two suspects

Officers are looking for more information after two people were assaulted

Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a recent assault.

The two suspects were involved in two assaults on the 1200-block of Langley Street around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 12.

VicPD said the suspects left the area on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these individuals to contact police at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record-breaking turnout expected at Sooke 10K

Just Posted

(Black Press Media File Photo)
VicPD seeks public’s help in identifying two suspects

RCMP seized drugs, firearms and prohibited devices in two raids in Sooke. A Sooke man faces numerous charges. (Courtesy Sooke RCMP)
Sooke man arrested twice in two weeks on drug and weapons charges

A retired water tower in East Sooke. A new report outlines ways to improve the water system in the area. (Lynda McFaul - Shutterstock)
East Sooke’s water improvements could cost $160 million

The Westcoast Sooke 10K hits the road on Feb. 26, with organizers expecting more than 400 runners. (Contributed - Vancouver Island Runners Association)
Record-breaking turnout expected at Sooke 10K